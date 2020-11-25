Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Gazipur(UP)2.409.09205.606530653016.61
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00100252.003200300045.45
Gazipur(UP)2.0011.11220.505800580015.08

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 25, 2020