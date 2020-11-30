Pulses Prices

as on : 30-11-2020 03:33:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Guar Seed(Cluster Beans Seed)
Halvad(Guj)12.3610.3647.1236753700-
Pune(Mah)9.00-18.003000--
Indore(F&V)(MP)8.00-16.001500--
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)2.00NC8.0025002250-
Vairengte(Mah)1.00-2.004000--
Arhar (Tur/Red Gram)(Whole)
Dahod(Guj)23.8078.9574.2052005100-
Rajkot(Guj)5.0011.1119.0062505250-
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.20-4.408200--
Amreli(Guj)1.40-2.805155--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-2.0010800--
Beans
Pune(Mah)9.00350588.003200615028.00
Gundlupet(Kar)6.00100201.0013001000-
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)2.00NC62.0030002000-
Chintamani(Kar)1.00NC17.009001500-40.00
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-50258.0024002500-14.29
Bengal Gram Dal (Chana Dal)
Shamli(UP)2.20NC8.8062756275-
Bengal Gram(Gram)(Whole)
Rajkot(Guj)105.0052.17348.0045754920-
Dahod(Guj)48.90-39.1258.4048605020-
Amreli(Guj)12.50-25.004800--
Shamli(UP)3.00-6.2512.4060856070-
Pune(Mah)2.00-4.006150--
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.50-3.004550--
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC4.0049005100-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-2.007200--
Aklera(Raj)1.00-2.004150--
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-1.204505--
Black Gram Dal (Urd Dal)
Shamli(UP)1.60-5.886.6084808475-
Black Gram (Urd Beans)(Whole)
Rajkot(Guj)70.00-30340.0067506150-
Halvad(Guj)5.2079.3116.2064006250-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00-4.0010600--
Mehrauni(UP)2.00-209.0056005600-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70-1.406405--
Amreli(Guj)0.60-1.205750--
Kallakurichi(TN)0.60-1.205499--
Cowpea (Lobia/Karamani)
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-2.008300--
Green Gram Dal (Moong Dal)
Shamli(UP)1.80NC7.2082758265-
Green Gram (Moong)(Whole)
Kustagi(Kar)48.00-96.005500--
Rajkot(Guj)35.00-12.5150.0072507250-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00-4.0010600--
Pune(Mah)1.00-2.008650--
Green Peas
Pune(Mah)2.0010039.00136001360051.11
Kulthi(Horse Gram)
Kustagi(Kar)30.00-60.002328--
Lentil (Masur)(Whole)
Shamli(UP)1.40-33.337.0061106110-
Pune(Mah)1.00-2.006200--
Moath Dal
Halvad(Guj)4.60-9.204850--
Arhar Dal(Tur Dal)
Shamli(UP)1.5015.385.6085908550-

Published on November 30, 2020
