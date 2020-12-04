Pulses Prices

as on : 04-12-2020 02:14:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Guar Seed(Cluster Beans Seed)
Malpura(Raj)87.00-3.33354.0035003476-
Barmer(Raj)51.80304.69275.8036903725-
Palanpur(Guj)36.00-72.003655--
Durg(Cht)7.902.643.2014001450-
Suratgarh(Raj)6.60-49.2350.2035203580-
Vadhvan(Guj)4.70-7.8419.6025002500-
Dehgam(Guj)3.60-7.203535--
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)3.2010.3420.0020002250-
Beawar(Raj)3.20-46.6722.4036253600-
Nawalgarh(Raj)3.00-5018.0035003600-
Lalsot(Raj)3.0087.510.4032503375-
Azadpur(Del)2.60-56.6717.2019502050-
Kalmeshwar(Mah)2.0010016.0018402825-
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)2.00NC16.0022502750-
Sami(Guj)1.8038.466.2035503625-
Surajgarh(Raj)1.606.679.8036503500-
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC4.0037504000-
Dhrol(Guj)0.70-1.403455--
White Peas
Mahoba(UP)26.2011.49170.0063606350-
Gorakhpur(UP)20.0011.11156.0068556840-
Mothkur(UP)6.00-12.006055--
Lucknow(UP)3.9039.2924.0065006550-
Gondal(UP)3.708.8223.6073607360-
Badayoun(UP)3.00-6.005900--
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3312.0074007400-
Muskara(UP)2.00-9.0922.4065506600-
Nawabganj(UP)0.9012.53.4073007300-
Robertsganj(UP)0.80-1.606635--
Naanpara(UP)0.8033.334.4071307150-
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC2.4068456825-
Arhar (Tur/Red Gram)(Whole)
Haathras(UP)20.00-40.005500--
Sindagi(Kar)11.0083.33278.0060005000-
Mahoba(UP)5.40-14.2946.4052905285-
Rajkot(Guj)5.00NC59.0056506000-
Aligarh(UP)2.00-33.3318.0050005050-
Ajuha(UP)2.0033.3310.0055005500-
Badayoun(UP)1.50-3.005950--
Karvi(UP)1.20-205.4050805060-
Choubepur(UP)1.2033.338.2057755785-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC4.0050005000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC8.001110011100-
Muskara(UP)0.8033.336.0051505200-
Beans
Gundlupet(Kar)19.00216.67257.001000700-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC274.002500240013.64
Bengal Gram Dal (Chana Dal)
Gorakhpur(UP)42.5011.84287.0064406450-
Basti(UP)9.50-19.006450--
Mirzapur(UP)2.502513.0065806575-
Shamli(UP)2.204.7617.4063256315-
Lucknow(UP)1.80-1016.6064006450-
Puranpur(UP)1.60-11.1110.0065506520-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-44.445.6063606350-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0011.115.8064506450-
Vishalpur(UP)1.00-16.674.4065306550-
Naanpara(UP)0.70-305.4064006400-
Bengal Gram(Gram)(Whole)
Nargunda(Kar)138.00-276.004783--
Rajkot(Guj)90.0028.57850.0043754125-
Lalitpur(UP)90.00NC714.0050005040-
Indore(F&V)(MP)34.50-69.004700--
Gorakhpur(UP)25.0038.89164.0057505760-
Karvi(UP)18.0028.5764.0045004550-
Mahoba(UP)17.50-7.89153.0049804985-
Aligarh(UP)12.00-14.2992.0060006000-
Mothkur(UP)6.50-13.005035--
Badayoun(UP)5.002535.2054755450-
Gondal(UP)4.509.7626.2058505850-
Muradabad(UP)4.0033.3328.0055655560-
Balrampur(UP)4.0033.3330.0056005600-
Maharajganj(UP)4.0010028.0056005550-
Shamli(UP)3.80-15.5629.0060806075-
Savarkundla(Guj)3.5025015.0044834188-
Muskara(UP)3.50-12.545.6046604650-
Lucknow(UP)3.2023.0825.2055005500-
Basti(UP)2.8027.2723.0056805640-
Ajuha(UP)2.20NC12.8054005350-
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-2014.0058155800-
Rampur(UP)1.80-1010.0053705370-
Hardoi(UP)1.8038.469.0074505130-
Naugarh(UP)1.70-3.405690--
Farukhabad(UP)1.50507.4052005340-
Kasganj(UP)1.40-6.6711.6060406030-
Mainpuri(UP)1.30-7.1410.6059655960-
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-36.846.2053605360-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC8.8052005200-
Pilibhit(UP)1.20-33.3313.6054655480-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC8.0072007200-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-95.4546.0046004650-
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-33.335.0055355445-
Naanpara(UP)1.00255.0059005900-
Choubepur(UP)1.00-23.089.2050004985-
Lakhimpur(UP)0.80-206.0051405120-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-14.294.8057005600-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-1.205740--
Sandila(UP)0.60-14.293.8051205110-
Black Gram Dal (Urd Dal)
Basti(UP)11.00-22.008850--
Mathura(UP)2.8033.3314.4085008550-
Vishalpur(UP)2.2083.338.8088908850-
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-2014.0089758980-
Gondal(UP)1.8028.578.8086508650-
Kasganj(UP)1.80-1014.4085608550-
Lucknow(UP)1.70-10.5316.8088508800-
Shamli(UP)1.60-11.1113.4085708560-
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-3.008200--
Puranpur(UP)1.40407.2089308935-
Choubepur(UP)1.40-6.6711.2085008475-
Charra(UP)1.308.3310.2085508550-
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-27.786.2086108600-
Mainpuri(UP)1.308.339.6085608560-
Mothkur(UP)1.00-2.008750--
Naanpara(UP)0.70-305.0088508850-
Black Gram (Urd Beans)(Whole)
Lalitpur(UP)150.00NC900.0064006450-
Rajkot(Guj)60.009.09740.0062506175-
Mahoba(UP)16.10-9.55113.2066256615-
Malpura(Raj)3.605012.0055005400-
Badayoun(UP)3.60-7.207200--
Palanpur(Guj)3.00-6.006615--
Lucknow(UP)2.80-22.2222.0075507500-
Dhrol(Guj)2.50259.0061255905-
Becharaji(Guj)2.30-4.606415--
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC16.001060010600-
Mehrauni(UP)2.00NC22.0056005600-
Ajuha(UP)1.808010.4074507420-
Gorakhpur(UP)1.50-3.007635--
Bilsi(UP)1.00-2.006600--
Muskara(UP)1.00-33.3316.4063506360-
Savarkundla(Guj)0.9028.573.2055035900-
Raibareilly(UP)0.60-1.207280--
Balrampur(UP)0.60NC7.6077009400-
Cowpea (Lobia/Karamani)
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC8.0086008100-
Green Gram Dal (Moong Dal)
Shamli(UP)1.60-11.1110.4084108275-
Farukhabad(UP)1.40-2.808200--
Puranpur(UP)1.20NC7.0087258730-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-47.375.8085208515-
Green Gram (Moong)(Whole)
Malpura(Raj)18.50-44.28103.4057505850-
Rajkot(Guj)15.00-25290.0072507250-
Beawar(Raj)10.8013.6860.2062506000-
Sindagi(Kar)10.00-20.004000--
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-6.2526.6062506250-
Mahoba(UP)4.0014.2937.8062656250-
Lucknow(UP)3.7023.3325.0076257550-
Badayoun(UP)3.00-6.007500--
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.6716.0069006880-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC16.001110010600-
Suratgarh(Raj)2.00-84.6270.0062506100-
Barmer(Raj)1.50-3.006800--
Gorakhpur(UP)1.20-2.407555--
Aligarh(UP)1.00-5012.0060506000-
Green Peas
Ropar(Pun)5.00-73.68157.0025004200-64.29
Mahoba(UP)2.2083.3317.0027101400-
Mawana(UP)1.209.0923.803630380062.05
Rishikesh(Utr)1.20-4040.6032003500466.37
Lentil (Masur)(Whole)
Lalitpur(UP)60.00NC360.0052505250-
Mahoba(UP)23.504.44159.0052105215-
Asansol(WB)10.70-21.404600--
Golagokarnath(UP)8.506.2566.0052205200-
Badayoun(UP)8.00-16.006000--
Kadaura(UP)5.00-10.005000--
Karvi(UP)4.00-33.3320.0050255000-
Aligarh(UP)3.00-2532.0060006050-
Gorakhpur(UP)2.50-5.005820--
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00-4.005200--
Shamli(UP)1.9035.7110.8061306110-
Gondal(UP)1.802010.2056605960-
Muskara(UP)1.50-16.6715.6052005200-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.40-22.2210.8052305200-
Basti(UP)0.90-1.805830--
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70-12.53.0058305840-
Masur Dal
Basti(UP)7.50-6.2588.0069706820-
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC259.508300830020.29
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-31.8237.306615675022.50
Shamli(UP)1.50-6.25178.808315818024.48
Puranpur(UP)1.20-7.6934.4070407035-
Naanpara(UP)0.8014.2924.6068606850-
Moath Dal
Barmer(Raj)3.1055202.905250530012.90
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.61-23.754.78545054006.86
Peas(Dry)
Lalitpur(UP)94.0010.595101.605875589021.13
Basti(UP)6.0071.43467.706790673033.66
Naugarh(UP)1.30-13.33120.906790645029.95
Arhar Dal(Tur Dal)
Gorakhpur(UP)30.00NC247.0089509020-
Robertsganj(UP)16.00-11.1168.0089459200-
Basti(UP)15.00-30.008930--
Gondal(UP)4.7011.928.0089608960-
Maharajganj(UP)4.0033.3314.0089008925-
Mathura(UP)3.202821.2096509650-
Lucknow(UP)3.002024.2086508800-
Balrampur(UP)3.005022.0088009000-
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-4.009200--
Kasganj(UP)2.002514.6094509460-
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-2014.0093159300-
Shamli(UP)1.805.8812.6087608750-
Mothkur(UP)1.60-3.209250--
Fatehpur(UP)1.60-11.116.8093859380-
Akbarpur(UP)1.60-27.279.6090508880-
Raibareilly(UP)1.50NC6.0085758550-
Puranpur(UP)1.50-2511.2089408945-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50-6.2512.4088608850-
Charra(UP)1.407.6911.2091509150-
Mainpuri(UP)1.20-7.6910.4095409540-
Vishalpur(UP)1.00NC7.0089808980-
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.677.2089208900-
Choubepur(UP)1.00-16.6710.2084008375-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70-12.55.4090008950-
Sandila(UP)0.60-254.4089258910-

Published on December 04, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
