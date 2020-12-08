Pulses Prices

as on : 08-12-2020 03:07:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Guar Seed(Cluster Beans Seed)
Rapar(Guj)10.00NC40.0035453655-
Durg(Cht)6.20-21.5255.6021001400-
Malpura(Raj)6.00-93.1366.0034403500-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.30437.510.2035253460-
Beawar(Raj)4.2031.2530.8035753625-
Nawalgarh(Raj)4.0033.3326.0036003500-
Lalsot(Raj)3.602017.6033303250-
Gondal(Veg.market Gondal)(Guj)2.85-10.9425.7027502000-
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)2.00NC20.0022502250-
Surajgarh(Raj)1.706.2513.2036003650-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.92-1.843575--
Mansa(Guj)0.81-47.744.7236453675-
Vadgam(Guj)0.80-1.603655--
White Peas
Lucknow(UP)3.30-15.3830.6064006500-
Gondal(UP)3.20-13.5130.0073607360-
Ballia(UP)2.00-33.3314.0067306710-
Gazipur(UP)2.00-16.6712.0067006670-
Utraula(UP)1.507.149.0063657365-
Azamgarh(UP)1.00NC17.0068006780-
Balrampur(UP)1.00-5014.0073007400-
Faizabad(UP)0.80-203.6075007600-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60NC2.4068006700-
Alasande Gram
Gundlupet(Kar)1.00-66.6741.0054006700-
Arhar (Tur/Red Gram)(Whole)
Karvi(UP)2.2083.339.8049005080-
Aligarh(UP)2.00NC22.0050005000-
Pukhrayan(UP)2.001009.0055505650-
Ajuha(UP)1.50-2513.0054005500-
Agra(UP)1.50NC6.0049804920-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC6.0047005000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC10.001110011100-
Bindki(UP)1.00253.6055305580-
Choubepur(UP)0.90-2510.0058005775-
Beans
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)5.00-16.67352.0014001100-
Gundlupet(Kar)3.00-84.21263.0010001000-
Davangere(Kar)2.00NC178.0023002800-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC278.0020002500-9.09
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)2.0010068.0030002500-
T. Narasipura(Kar)1.00NC44.0010001000-
Bengal Gram Dal (Chana Dal)
Saharanpur(UP)8.00-11.1134.0063156290-
Azamgarh(UP)3.20-8.5731.4064206465-
Mirzapur(UP)2.50NC18.0065456580-
Gazipur(UP)2.5038.8913.8064006530-
Chorichora(UP)2.50259.0064356450-
Lucknow(UP)1.80NC20.2062506400-
Devariya(UP)1.50-4013.0064356465-
Shamli(UP)1.50-31.8220.4063456325-
Vishalpur(UP)1.50507.4065506530-
Kayamganj(UP)1.20NC7.2062756275-
Faizabad(UP)1.10-8.334.6065006450-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.10108.0064406450-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC4.0060006000-
Agra(UP)1.00-506.0068506850-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-207.2063606360-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-14.296.6064506400-
Bengal Gram(Gram)(Whole)
Agra(UP)24.0033.3384.0060606080-
Karvi(UP)16.50-8.3397.0044854500-
Aligarh(UP)10.00-16.67112.0060506000-
Saharanpur(UP)6.503023.0061106095-
Barabanki(UP)6.2012.7323.4054505370-
Allahabad(UP)5.0011.1124.0052555250-
Lucknow(UP)4.6043.7534.4054755500-
Gondal(UP)4.40-2.2235.0058505850-
Ballia(UP)4.00-42.8634.0057605720-
Gazipur(UP)4.0066.6717.8056005800-
Balrampur(UP)4.00NC38.0056005600-
Badayoun(UP)3.00-4041.2054805475-
Mirzapur(UP)3.005020.0057755815-
Chorichora(UP)3.001009.0056405650-
Shamli(UP)2.80-26.3234.6061256080-
Basti(UP)2.50-10.7128.0056705680-
Kayamganj(UP)2.50NC21.0052305220-
Bindki(UP)2.50259.0053505290-
Azamgarh(UP)2.2022.2224.0056755700-
Rampur(UP)2.2022.2214.4054005370-
Ajuha(UP)2.20NC17.2053505400-
Rasda(UP)2.20-26.6715.4057305710-
Faizabad(UP)2.0053.856.6059005925-
Achalda(UP)2.0066.6712.8051505200-
Devariya(UP)2.00NC11.0057005660-
Tulsipur(UP)2.00NC15.0056005600-
Bahraich(UP)1.802016.2059405920-
Robertsganj(UP)1.80808.6056405535-
Hardoi(UP)1.60-11.1112.2051707450-
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC10.4052005200-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.50NC6.0049004950-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.5087.59.0052005140-
Sultanpur(UP)1.50-408.0058805950-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.4016.67213.2056805650-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.20-9235.4041604432-
Atarra(UP)1.20-209.4045404620-
Kasganj(UP)1.20-14.2914.0060006040-
Choubepur(UP)1.202011.6050005000-
Kottayam(Ker)1.00-2.006900--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC10.0071007200-
Etawah(UP)1.00-16.676.0052005325-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0066.676.8056905700-
Shahganj(UP)1.00-2.005740--
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-258.0053505360-
Naanpara(UP)0.70-306.4059005900-
Chandoli(UP)0.60NC2.4057755750-
Black Gram Dal (Urd Dal)
Saharanpur(UP)6.00-2528.0086408470-
Lucknow(UP)2.5047.0621.8087008850-
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.1118.4085408560-
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC18.0089408975-
Vishalpur(UP)2.00-9.0912.8089008890-
Gondal(UP)1.70-5.5612.2087508650-
Gazipur(UP)1.60-15.7912.6088509000-
Shamli(UP)1.60NC16.6086708570-
Agra(UP)1.50505.0085708575-
Charra(UP)1.20-7.6912.6085508550-
Etawah(UP)1.20-207.401155011450-
Kayamganj(UP)1.00NC8.8082758275-
Choubepur(UP)1.00-28.5713.2085008500-
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-30.778.0086758610-
Bindki(UP)0.9012.55.4085708550-
Faizabad(UP)0.70-53.334.4091008750-
Black Gram (Urd Beans)(Whole)
Malpura(Raj)4.2016.6720.4054005500-
Lucknow(UP)3.2014.2928.4076007550-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.40-4.806320--
Ajuha(UP)2.2022.2214.8074507450-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC20.001060010600-
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-4.007300--
Hardoi(UP)1.70-1511.0075307450-
Balrampur(UP)1.2010010.0077007700-
Kottayam(Ker)1.00-2.0012000--
Mehrauni(UP)1.00-5024.0056005600-
Utraula(UP)0.60-1.208760--
Cowpea (Lobia/Karamani)
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC10.0076008600-
Green Gram Dal (Moong Dal)
Saharanpur(UP)3.50-12.515.0086008270-
Etawah(UP)1.20-4010.4082758300-
Shamli(UP)1.20-2512.8086008410-
Agra(UP)1.00NC4.0085608580-
Bindki(UP)1.00NC4.0084008440-
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-307.2085008520-
Green Gram (Moong)(Whole)
Malpura(Raj)12.30-33.51128.0056005750-
Beawar(Raj)4.00-62.9668.2052506250-
Lucknow(UP)3.60-2.732.2077007625-
Saharanpur(UP)3.00-57.1420.0081508010-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC20.001110011100-
Aligarh(UP)2.0010016.0060006050-
Bindki(UP)2.00-33.3310.0068406870-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.50NC8.0068006800-
Kottayam(Ker)1.00-2.009500--
Agra(UP)1.00NC4.0060506070-
Etawah(UP)0.80-33.336.0067506775-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.70-1.405320--
Green Peas
Raibareilly(UP)8.00-38.46105.002650245020.45
Roorkee(Utr)5.0015034.2022002500260.66
Mawana(UP)2.50108.3328.802900363028.89
kalanwali(Har)1.20-8039.903000300066.67
Rishikesh(Utr)1.10-8.3342.8030003200430.97
Rahata(Mah)1.00NC5.002300250021.05
Khagaria (UP)1.00-2.002600--
Kulthi(Horse Gram)
Gundlupet(Kar)2.00-4.002500--
Lentil (Masur)(Whole)
Golagokarnath(UP)8.00-5.8882.0052205220-
Ballia(UP)7.00NC40.0052606150-
Karvi(UP)5.002530.0049355025-
Saharanpur(UP)4.00-2018.0062506120-
Aligarh(UP)3.00NC38.0060006000-
Lakhimpur(UP)2.5078.5715.8052305230-
Rasda(UP)2.2083.339.8060406125-
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-4.006100--
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-4.005900--
Gazipur(UP)1.802013.6061006080-
Agra(UP)1.50-257.0060606040-
Tulsipur(UP)1.50NC10.4056005700-
Gondal(UP)1.40-22.2213.0059605660-
Shamli(UP)1.30-31.5813.4062106130-
Atarra(UP)1.00NC8.6050405100-
Azamgarh(UP)1.00NC12.0058105840-
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-2.006045--
Utraula(UP)0.9012.55.0059605960-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.8014.294.6057805830-
Faizabad(UP)0.7016.672.6063006230-
Masur Dal
Saharanpur(UP)5.5037.5519.808360821025.15
Azamgarh(UP)3.20-8.57124.506880697019.44
Gazipur(UP)2.7012.579.4070507100-
Vishalpur(UP)1.8012567.307250754018.85
Shamli(UP)1.606.67182.008345831524.93
Agra(UP)1.50-25170.50806080609.66
Faizabad(UP)0.8014.2991.7070007000-
Naanpara(UP)0.80NC26.2068506860-
Bindki(UP)0.7016.6717.1063506360-
Mataki
Rapar(Guj)2.00-4.004655--
Moath Dal
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.7218.036.225725545012.25
Peas(Dry)
Shahganj(UP)30.0050344.006730670026.03
Barabanki(UP)5.503.7720.806340545020.08
Basti(UP)4.00-33.33475.706800679033.86
Sahiyapur(UP)4.00100308.806830676032.62
Devariya(UP)2.0033.33190.206835665030.31
Pukhrayan(UP)1.502535.706000582041.51
Etawah(UP)1.00-33.33114.405775575011.06
Arhar Dal(Tur Dal)
Robertsganj(UP)14.00-12.596.0089708945-
Gondal(UP)4.60-2.1337.2090508960-
Faizabad(UP)4.50NC18.0092009000-
Gazipur(UP)4.0033.3319.0092009650-
Lucknow(UP)3.206.6730.6087508650-
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-6.2526.4095609550-
Saharanpur(UP)2.50NC10.0087008600-
Chorichora(UP)2.50259.0091308970-
Raibareilly(UP)2.2046.6710.4085808575-
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-2036.0091009000-
Etawah(UP)2.00-2014.0093709550-
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC18.0093009315-
Devariya(UP)2.00-33.3314.0089908850-
Agra(UP)2.00-209.0095509560-
Balrampur(UP)2.00-33.3326.0087008800-
Utraula(UP)2.0011.1115.8090708980-
Kasganj(UP)1.80-1018.2094009450-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50NC15.4088408860-
Shamli(UP)1.40-22.2215.4087308760-
Paliakala(UP)1.40NC10.8088758870-
Charra(UP)1.30-7.1413.8091509150-
Choubepur(UP)1.303012.8085008400-
Vishalpur(UP)1.10109.2088908980-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-37.58.8093009385-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC6.0083008450-
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.677.6091759500-
Bindki(UP)0.9012.53.4093009450-
Unnao(UP)0.80-1.608850--
Naanpara(UP)0.80-208.8089508920-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70NC6.8089909000-
Atarra(UP)0.60-45.456.2092309250-
Mainpuri(UP)0.60-5011.6095609540-

Published on December 08, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
