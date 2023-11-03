Pune-based agri produce start-up Two Brothers Organic Farms is trying to expand its digital footprint and brand awareness globally, especially by tapping the Indian diaspora.

“Two Brothers Organic Farms is currently executing a global expansion strategy, with an immediate focus on serving the Indian diaspora in major international markets. Besides the US, we are targeting the markets of the UK, Dubai, and Australia and aim to capture 20 per cent of the Brand GMV, said the company’s co-founder Satyajit Hange in an email interaction.

Improving product range

The company has already made its presence in 53 countries and now plans to strengthen its e-commerce website, mobile app and chain of food superstores to scale its global presence. “We are currently engaged in improving our product line to cater to the taste and food quality standards of consumers based in different parts of the world,” he said.

Two Brothers has received a positive response from customers in the Gulf market, he said, adding that the US market, owing to its massive Indian diaspora population of 2.7 million, holds a good potential.

“As an Indian brand, it gives us the scope to advocate the benefits of our food and the essence of holistic living to a wider audience. We believe our unique farming approach to sustainable farming will resonate with US customers who are becoming increasingly mindful of their food choices and health,” he said.

As part of its expansion plans, Satyajit Hange and his brother Ajinkya, who is the company co-founder, toured the US to promote the brand as it is eyeing a revenue of ₹50 crore in the Americas in two years’ time.

Sustainable farming

The company garnered a “positive response” during the tour, especially while sharing the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. “We discussed the value of sustainable farming practices through outreach programmes,” Satyajit Hange said.

On products expected to garner more demand, Satyajit said, “We think our value-added products such as cultured A2 ghee, groundnut wood pressed oil, peanut butter, liquid jaggery, traditional pickles, and Chyawanprash will likely get higher demand,” he said.

The company’s extensive range of locally-grown millets such as foxtail millet, little millet and ragi would be popular among international consumers, especially as an alternative to staples such as rice and wheat, he said.

Pre-series A fund

The company is scaling up its production capacity and investing in better infrastructure after raising ₹14.5 crore in the Pre-series A funding round. It will also develop a diverse product range and is earmarking 15-20 per cent of the funds raised to explore and build its base in the US market to drive its growth aggressively next fiscal, he said. “As a company, we are chasing an achievable target of ₹500 crore of revenue over the next couple of years, which we will use extensively to grow our international footprint,” Hange said.

Two Brothers will soon expand its specialty ghee range with tulsi and triphala varieties and introduce immunity booster amla gulkand in its product range.