Punjab farm leaders boycott talks with Agriculture Secretary

The stand-off between the Centre and Punjab farmers continues with representatives of 30 agitating farmer organisations from the State who reached the capital for talks with Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal boycotted the meeting saying the political leadership in the country is least interested in solving farmer problems.
The leaders who came for the meeting are said to have asked the Secretary what an administrative officer can do when the political leadership was not interested in repealing the recently-passed farm laws and walked out of the meeting.
Punjab farmers have been protesting continuously for the past 12 days against the farm laws, which among other things allows direct trade between farmers and agribusiness firms outside the designated mandis. They have been arguing that the laws are pro-corporate and against the interest of farmers.
The agitating farmers' organisations decided to attend the meeting called by the Agriculture Secretary in a meeting at Chandigarh on Tuesday.
