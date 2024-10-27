Farmers in Punjab continued their protest for the second day on Sunday to press for multiple demands, including paddy procurement.

As part of their protest, farmers organised road blocks, or “chakka jam,” in several parts of Punjab, including Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batla. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh committee and Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) took part in the protest.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha Coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher, who was present at the protest site in Phagwara said, “The indefinite roadblocks announced by both fronts with the demands of paddy procurement, DAP, and stubble issues have entered the second day. Yesterday, the CM went to Delhi and said that he has held talks with MHA and JP Nadda... “

“The sellers and centre have not come to a decision yet... Ravneet Singh Bittu should talk to the centre and also the sellers so that they come to an agreement... The CM will be busy campaigning in Hoshiarpur for the bye-elections but he has assured us that he will hold talks with us... The Punjab government has a different stand on the stubble issue... The CM verbally attacked the farmers yesterday in Delhi when he said that they block highways, he added.

The farmers yesterday, October 26, also protested against police actions against them for stubble burning. On Saturday, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda, met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the availability of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) fertilizer for Punjab’s ongoing agricultural season.

The Chief Minister highlighted Punjab’s need for DAP supplies during this critical time. Following this, JP Nadda assured him of the centre’s commitment and ensuring sufficient supplies of DAP for Punjab.

Besides Mann, the meeting was also attended by the Secretary (Fertilizers), Chief Secretary of Punjab, and Additional Chief Secretary (Punjab).

CM Mann said that it is understandable that as 70 per cent of DAP is imported from other countries so due to the Ukraine conflict and other international reasons there is a shortage of DAP.

He, however, also added that the need for DAP in the state is mainly till November 15, so the central government should accord priority to allot DAP to the state in comparison to other states that need it later.

Union Minister Nadda assured the Punjab delegation that the Department of Fertilizers is taking every possible step to ensure sufficient supplies reach the state without delay. He emphasized that all necessary arrangements have been made to guarantee the uninterrupted availability of DAP to Punjab’s farmers.

On Saturday, the protest was organised in four locations in Punjab. The roadblocks, or “chakka jam,” will be organised at four places, including Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batla. The farmers have decided to continue their blockade indefinitely until the demands are met.

