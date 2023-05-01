Wheat procurement has surged 38.3 per cent to 22.29 million tonnes (mt) in the first month of the procurement period (April-June), from 16.12 mt a year-ago, according to the latest official data. The procurement target has been fixed at 34.15 mt for the current season.

Out of 28.7 mt targetted from three States — 13.2 mt in Punjab, 8 mt in MP and 7.5 mt in Haryana -- nearly 77 per cent has been achieved, so far. The government has to ensure the deficit in other States is covered, as only 4.4 per cent of the targetted 5.45 mt has bee purchased, so far.

Prices decline

According to official data, mandi prices have declined to as low as ₹1,680/quintal in Madhya Pradesh and to ₹1,900/quintal in Rajasthan during the ongoing procurement season, which started on April 1. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh are receiving ₹2,125/quintal, same as the minimum support price (MSP). On the other hand, the maximum mandi rate in MP on April 30 was reportedly ₹2,720/quintal, in Rajasthan ₹2,580/quintal, and in UP ₹2,210/quintal.

Punjab has shown a 20.2 per cent increase in purchases at 10.65 mt as of April 30, from the year-ago level of 8.86 mt. Haryana has reported a 57.6 per cent jump at 5.83 mt from 3.7 mt a year ago, and in Madhya Pradesh wheat purchase is up by 63.5 per cent at 5.56 mt, from 3.4 mt.

Procurement in Uttar Pradesh, the largest wheat-producer, reported a 8 per cent dip at 0.13 mt from 0.14 mt, official data show. But Rajasthan has contributed 0.1 mt to the Central Pool stock so far, against only 749 tonnes year-ago.

Wheat procurement in the country dropped to a 15-year low of 18.79 mt in the 2022-23, prompting the government to ban export last year and it still continues.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit