Q1 Farm exports up 44% at $4.8-b: APEDA

Building on last year’s robust growth, the exports of agri-products under APEDA’s portfolio have registered a 44 per cent increase in the first quarter of current financial year on higher overseas demand. This is notwithstanding the challenges such as the supply chain issues triggered by the covid second wave induced lockdown during April and May across the country and also higher freight rates.

According to quick estimate, exports of farm products monitored by the Agricultural and Processed Foods Export Development Authority (APEDA) touched $4.817 billion during April-June 2021, as compared to $3.338 billion in the same period last year.

Rice exports

Shipments of rice including basmati and non-basmati registered a 25 per cent growth at $2.398 billion as against $1.914 billion in the same period last year. Rice is the largest product in APEDA’s portfolio. Details of the rice volumes shipped during the quarter were not available, while demand continues to be robust for the cereal.

Other cereals including wheat and maize registered a whopping 415 per cent increase during the quarter. Exports of other cereals stood at $235.3 million as compared to $44.9 million during the same period last year, APEDA said.

Livestock, Cereals

Exports of livestock products including meat, dairy and poultry, registered a 111.5 per cent increase during the quarter topping the $1 billion mark. The value of livestock products during the quarter stood at $1.022 billion as compared to $483.3 billion in the same period last year.

Cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed products registered 69.6 per cent growth to exceed the half a billion mark during the April-June quarter this year. Cereal preparation and other processed items exports stood at $527.7 million as against $311.1 million in the same period last year.

Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetable exports registered a 9.1 per cent growth at $637 million during Q1 as compared to $584.5 million in the same period last year.

During financial year 2020-21, the exports of APEDA products had registered a 25 per cent increase at $19.96 billion on robust growth in shipments of products such as rice and wheat.