Based on the strength of quality and innovative marketing strategies, the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand Milma, registered a substantial increase in sale of milk in the first five months of 2023, with the daily average crossing 16.27 lakh litres, compared to 15.95 lakh litres in August–December 2022.

As part of its efforts to bolster its position as the market leader and meet the challenges from competitors, Milma earlier this year adopted innovative marketing strategies, considering the tastes of consumers and emerging market trends.

Through the ‘Repositioning Milma 2023’ initiative launched in April this year, Milma brought uniformity in quality and packaging across its product range across the State.

Conceived with the financial and technical assistance of the National Dairy Development Board, ‘Repositioning Milma 2023’ had its thrust on enhancing consumer trust, which significantly contributed to the sharp increase in sales within a short span. The marketing network of Milma has also been expanded, ensuring the availability of its entire bouquet of products even in the remotest corners of the State.

Milma Chairman KS Mani said it is significant to note that Milma achieved this impressive increase in sale of milk amid challenges posed by some other state brands, brazenly violating the basic tenets on which India’s co-operative dairy movement was founded.

“It is deeply disturbing that, of late, some of the State dairy federations are transgressing the limits set by the sound principles and best practices of co-operative federalism. This will seriously harm the interests of dairy farmers in the country as a whole. Milma has already voiced serious concern about this tendency, which needs to be curbed with collective efforts,” he said.

“Despite this challenge, Milma has been able to record a remarkable growth in sales, essentially due to its product quality and the unassailable consumer trust it enjoys. Also, Milma ensures that 83 per cent of its income goes to dairy farmers, who are its real stakeholders,” Mani added.

The rate of increase in annual turnover at Milma in 2021–22 was 9 per cent, which has further increased to 12.5 per cent in 2022–23.

Apart from increasing sales, Milma is also focusing on raising milk procurement in the State. To meet this, Milma will soon introduce more innovative initiatives with the support of the government and its allied departments.