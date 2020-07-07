Quality issues hit pepper prices in Kochi

Quality issues due to higher moisture content following the climate change has hit pepper prices in Kochi, which was down by ₹1 per kg on Tuesday. Prices of ungarbled varieties stood at ₹303 on an offtake of 27 tonnes.

Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said that pepper being hydroscopic, moisture content would go up that would have an impact on prices. Considering the festival season ahead, end-users are in a buying mode, but procuring cautiously since prices are dropping in a small way each day.

Though there is a good demand for pepper from traders, the demand from metro cities itself is on the rise. But the movements are slow due to hotspots all around. There is only hand to mouth buying, he said.

Looking at the festival season ahead, end-users are packing ahead to meet the demand. The large consumer demand is slow due to the closing down of hotels and catering units. However, individual consumer demand is picking up which may sustain the prices in the coming days, he said.

IPSTA Cochin Black pepper rate: MG1- ₹323; ungarbled: ₹303 ; Black pepper 550 G/L: ₹293.