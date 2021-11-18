Rabi acreage up 9% at 261 lh

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Sowing of crops in the on-going rabi season has increased by nine per cent to 260.66 lakh hectares (lh) as of November 18 over the year-ago period, as acreage of three major crops — wheat, gram and mustard — has gone up.
The government is hopeful of another year of bumper harvest as over 40 per cent of the normal sowing area has been covered, so far.
The area under wheat — key cereal of the rabi season — has gone up nearly 10 per cent at 88.5 lh from the corresponding period a year ago, the Agriculture Ministry said in its weekly update.
While deciding 2-9 per cent increase in the minimum support prices (MSPs) of winter-sown crops in September, the government had said prices were fixed with the aim of encouraging crop diversification amid bumper harvest of wheat and rice and shortages in pulses and oilseeds. The country had record 109.5 million tonne (mt) of wheat production during 2020-21 (July-June). This year’s target is set at 110 mt.
The mustard acreage has surged over 30 per cent at 65.21 lh so far, exceeding the season’s normal area of 61.55 lh.
Experts said the mustard acreage may scale a new high if the trend continues as farmers are hopeful of getting better returns. Mandi prices of the oilseed had gone above MSP last year following a surge in its edible oil prices. Currently, mustard oil is selling at about ₹200/litre against ₹130 last year.
Gram sowing is up by three per cent at 53.68 lh, while total rabi-grown pulses are nearly at last year’s 76.2 lh level. The crop area under lentil (masur) is up a tad at 8.8 lh.
