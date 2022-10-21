Rabi sowing has commenced in Uttar Pradesh, a key State which is the top wheat producer, with mustard coverage being lower after deficit rainfall during the kharif season. The lack of rainfall has resulted in sowing operations being affected in many districts. However, excess rains in September and getting more area under irrigation are likely to help the State to overcome any deficit during the rabi season.

According to latest data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, the sowing of rabi crops has reached 25.15 lakh hectares (lh) as of October 21, up by 46 per cent from 17.22 lh a year ago. The area under mustard has reached 15.11 lh, an increase of 40 per cent from 10.79 lh a year ago. Chana acreage has increased by 86 per cent to 3.97 lh from 2.13 lh. Officials attribute the higher acreage to the earlier retreat of monsoon than last year. Wheat sowing is yet to start.

Out of total acreage at 2.93 lh as of October 21 in Uttar Pradesh, mustard has been covered on 2.8 lh as against 3.21 lh a year ago, according to the preliminary update released by the Union Agriculture Ministry. Rajasthan farmers continue to take the lead with a jump of 60 per cent at 11.91 lh from 7.46 lh year-ago.

Mandi price up

Average mandi price of mustard this month was ₹5,785/quintal in Rajasthan and ₹6,174/quintal in Uttar Pradesh until October 20 and the government has raised the minimum support price (MSP) of the crop by 8 per cent at ₹5,450/quintal from ₹5,050 in the previous season. Average retail price of mustard oil too remains high at ₹174.38/litre in October, though it has lowered from ₹191.6/litre in March during the current calendar year.

Mustard crop starts arriving in mandis around March and in three months maximum arrivals take place. Mustard and chana are the two main rabi crops which are sown early from first week of October, whereas wheat planting normally begins from first week of November.

Erratic rainfall

Uttar Pradesh received 53 per cent, 43 per cent and 41 per cent below-normal rains during June, July and August, respectively. But September experienced 31 per cent above normal rainfall and during October 1-10, it was nearly 8-times more than normal with the western region receiving 127.8 mm or 992 per cent more than normal and east UP receiving 131.4 mm or 557 per cent higher than the average. The rainfall has, however, subsided over the last 11 days – with precipitation at 15.5 mm or 45 per cent more than normal, paving way for sowing to take place.

As Rajasthan farmers have taken a lead with higher acreage under mustard, some experts fear that wheat may be the casualty. This may be due to farmers being aware of the export ban on the cereal. There is an apprehension of prices being depressed next year. The government has increased the MSP of wheat by 5.5 per cent, against 8 per cent in mustard, in line with its policy to promote oilseeds cultivation.

However, reports from central India, particularly Madhya Pradesh, say farmers could switch over wheat this year from chana since the latter’s price has ruled low and below the MSP. Oilseed prices, too, are ruling lower than last year. According to the Solvent Extractors Association of India, their prices could drop to MSP levels by next week in view of a decline in global edible oil prices.

However, Rampal Jat, president of Kisan Mahapanchayat, said the sowing of mustard is in progress and the preparation of chana has been done, whereas, wheat always starts late compared to these two crops. Wheat being the basic staple will remain at least at last year’s level if not registering an increase since current prices are also good, he added.

