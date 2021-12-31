Rabi sowing: Mustard emerges favourite

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Sowing of all rabi crops has exceeded the season’s normal area, reaching 634.68 lakh hectares (lh) as on Friday, up by 1.5 per cent from year-ago. While wheat acreage is down by one per cent to 325.88 lh, mustard sowing is up by 22.5 per cent at record 88.54 lh.
The government has been banking on a higher mustard output to cool down edible oil prices in the country. Following 10.1 million tonnes (mt) mustard production in 2020-21, the government had set a target of 12.24 mt from an area of 75.8 lh for 2021-22. The total area under oilseeds reached 97.07 lh, up by 20.4 per cent.
According to the weekly update released by the Agriculture Ministry, all major mustard producers such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have reported significant expansion of the coverage under the oilseed. “We can expect a higher mustard crop in the coming months, which surely will have a softening effect on the (edible oil) prices,” Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said December 30.
While the overall decline in wheat area is not much, it is significant in the sense that except Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the shift towards mustard is clear in all other major growing states – Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar. The increase in Madhya Pradesh (by 0.56 lh) and Rajasthan (by 1.96 lh) may also be due to compilation error, experts said.
Overall winter-grown pulses acreage reached 152.62 lh, which is one per cent lower than 154.04 lh a year ago. The season’s normal area (five-year average) is 146.14 lh, whereas last year the acreage reached 167.38 lh. However, the area under gram and masur is higher from the year-ago period. Area under gram is up by two per cent at 107.69 lh and its is likely to be near last year’s coverage of 112 lh by the time sowing ends. Masur acreage, too, is up 1.7 per cent at 16.76 lh, but all other pulses such as urad, kulthi and fieldpeas have reported a fall in acreage.
Among nutri-cereals or coarse cereals, the area under maize has started picking up after a long gap, with the coverage reaching 14.8 lh, up by 14.8 per cent from 12.89 lh a year ago. Barley is a tad lower at 6.56 lh from 6.65 lh year-ago, data show. Overall, coarse cereals acreage has dropped 2.5 per cent to 45.05 lh,.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...