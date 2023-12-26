The rabi season in Maharashtra has seen sowing on over 45.26 lakh hectares(lh), constituting 84 per cent of the total available land for rabi cultivation, with average land under sowing recorded at 53.97 lh. In comparison, during the same period last year, the State had completed sowing on over 48.87 lh, reaching 91 per cent of the total.

State government data indicate that the extensive rainfall experienced in November and December has resulted in crop damage, significantly impacting horticulture. The overall reported damage due to the heavy showers in the last two months amounts to 12.87 lh.

Compensation

The State government has provided reassurance to farmers, vowing compensation for losses incurred due to heavy rains, while simultaneously encouraging them to proceed with rabi sowing. In response, Opposition leaders are demanding urgent assistance be swiftly delivered to the distressed farmers.

A team from the Union government visited Maharashtra recently to assess the regions reporting crop damage caused by the relentless rains. Despite the committee refraining from making concrete assurances of immediate aid, farmers remain hopeful, anticipating that the Union government will give due consideration to their plea for a comprehensive compensation package.

This lingering expectation reflects the prevailing concerns within the agricultural community as they grapple with the aftermath of extensive rain-related damages.

Depleting water storage

Simultaneously, there is a rapid decline in water storage across dams in the State. Presently, the State’s dams exhibit a water storage level of 62.71 per cent , a notable drop from the 83.66 per cent recorded at the same time last year.

The situation is particularly alarming in the Aurangabad division, where the collective water storage in all dams stands at a mere 36.49 per cent, in stark contrast to the healthier 81.81 per cent storage recorded last year.

Other divisions in the State, including Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune, are also grappling with less than 70 per cent water storage in their respective dams.

This concerning trend underscores the pressing water scarcity issue, signalling a need for proactive measures to address the depleting water levels in Maharashtra’s dams, said farmer leaders in Nashik.