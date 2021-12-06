Rabi sowings in AP on slow pace

The rabi sowings in Andhra Pradesh are progressing slow, owing to heavy rains in several parts of the State.

According to latest reports, the area sown so far is 5.43 lakh hectares as against the normal as-on-date area of 8 lakh ha.

While paddy is sown in 0.51 lakh ha (0.94 ha), maize is sown in 0.22 lakh (0.50 lakh ha).

Farmers have covered an area of 0.51 lakh ha under paddy so far against the normal as-on-date area of 0.94 lakh ha. The State grows paddy in about 7.50 lakh ha.

However, the other key rabi crops of bengalgram and blackgram have fared better. While the bengalgram is sown in 2.72 lakh ha (3.26 lakh ha), blackgram is sown in 0.82 lakh ha (1.05 lakh ha) as on date.

Both the government officials and farmers are of the opinion that there is no cause for concern. “There is ample time. Sowings don’t happen uniformly across the State,” a farmers’ leader said.

Andhra Pradesh has targeted to increase the rabi area to 24 lakh ha from the normal area of 22.90 lakh ha.