₹15-cr fund for agri-tech start-ups

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 07, 2019 Published on August 07, 2019

Rabobank and Caspian Impact Investment Adviser Pvt Ltd have set up a ₹15-crore fund to invest in agri tech companies. The Rabo-Caspian Agtech Financing Fund, being launched as a pilot fund, will provide customised debt solutions to companies operating in the agri-tech space. The fund size is likely to be increased, based on its performance and demand from enterprises. “The fund is interested in data-driven AgTech companies that deliver products or services to smallholder farmers for better productivity and income,” a spokesperson said.

