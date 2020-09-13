Rain blankets Peninsula as ‘low’ forms in Bay

True to forecasts, a low-pressure area has sprung up over the West-Central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has straight away put it under watch for intensification signalling another spell of punishing rain for the region around.

The IMD expected it to become more marked (intensify) as early as by Monday, and start move on a track to the West-North-Westwards during the next four days, promising as many days of very to very heavy rain across Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Offshore trough back

As if on cue, the rain driving offshore trough — an elongated area of low pressure extends from South Gujarat to the Karnataka coast — restores itself to an alignment where it supports active monsoon conditions over Peninsular India, adjoining Central and West India into the second week of September.

Heavy to very heavy rain

Main amounts of rainfall (in cm) during this period are: Shivani-19; Tanuku-18; Atmakur-17; Tiruvuru-16; Amalapuram-14; Barobhisha (Jalpaiguri), Kudulu-13; Nandyal-12; Duvvur-11; Chintalapudi, Enkuru, Sathupalle, Buxaduar (Jalpaiguri), Majhaian and Chapad-10; Purnea, Domohani, Miryalaguda, Pamidi, Jajireddigudem-9; Mulakalapalle, Falakata, Noothankal, Medak-8; Dantiwada, Palanur, Shirali, Kozhikode, Yanam and M.O Karipur-7 each.

The offshore trough, too, is expected to persist over along the West Coast over the next five days, the IMD said, which is axiomatic of development of full-blown monsoon conditions. To the North of the country, the monsoon trough over land lay south of its normal, in anticipation of these conditions.

More rains seen

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka and Kerala till Thursday; and over South Odisha and South Chhattisgarh on Sunday and Monday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls have been forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Sunday and Monday; over Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, North Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday. Isolated extremely heavy is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and over Telangana on Monday.