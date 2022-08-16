Rain clouds converge over West Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat

Most of the monsoon activity this (Tuesday) morning is centred around West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch as well as parts of West Maharashtra including Mumbai, as a depression sped past across Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the last couple of days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) located the depression in the morning with a limb that extended into East Rajasthan, setting up dense clouds from Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Biaora, Bhopal, Agar, Itarsi, Indore, Khandwa, Barwani and Mandsaur in West Madhya Pradesh into Bhilwara, Udaipur, and Dungarpur in East Rajasthan.

The heaviest clouds were seen over northern Gujarat across Ahmedabad while it was less dense over the rest of the State including Mahesana, Charanka, Khavda, Gandhidham, Jamnagar and Than.

Mumbai under rain cover

Apart from Mumbai, areas remaining cloudy or wet in West Maharashtra included Palghar, Nashik, Malegaon, Jalgaon, and Shegaon. IMD has said that a third low-pressure area in the current series may form over the North-West Bay of Bengal over the next four days (August 19, Friday) and keep the monsoon busy over West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and East Madhya Pradesh until Saturday. Global models indicate that it would bring some into the rain-scarce plains of North-West India.

Rain for Rajasthan, Gujarat

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast the current depression over West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan would bring heavy rainfall at most places of West Madhya Pradesh for the rest of today (Tuesday) with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

As for East Rajasthan, it would bring rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday. The mostly arid region of West Rajasthan is also forecast to witness rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places today (Tuesday) and very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday.

A similar outlook is valid for Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch with rainfall being predicted at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday.