Rainfall deficit for the country as a whole has been lowered five percentage point to 28 per cent through the weekend but large individual deficits of above 60 per cent have built along the entire West Coast, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and parts of contiguous Peninsular India as well as Central and East India on Monday morning, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update indicated.

Leap of faith

This is despite the giant leap of faith the monsoon took extending cover to most of the landmass, ahead of time at least in parts of North-West India. This came about during the build-up to the formation of a low-pressure area, first of the season, which lies over North Odisha. It is forecast to travel through the worst moisture-stressed areas of East and adjoining East-Central India over the next couple of days.

Arabian Sea moisture

The ‘low’ will draw moisture increasingly from the Arabian Sea, causing the rains to drop along parts of the West Coast and adjoining Peninsular India, too. However, its onward track needs to be monitored since any movement towards the foothills of the Himalayas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is fraught with the risk of triggering a ‘break monsoon’ condition when rains get confined to the foothills, adjoining plains, parts of North-East India and along the East Coast (including Tamil Nadu).

Track of ‘low’

This could exacerbate the rainfall deficit situation over the rest of the country. But if the ‘low’ were to track the monsoon-friendly West-North-West path into the core monsoon zone of Central and North-West India as is its wont, it would ensure fuller monsoon conditions for the region and see off the ‘low’ into Rajasthan and beyond (across the border into Pakistan).

Progress of monsoon

On Monday morning, the ‘low’ lies over land over North Odisha and the IMD expects it to move toward North Madhya Pradesh across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh during next two days. An East-West trough runs from North Punjab to North-West Bay of Bengal across Haryana, South Uttar Pradesh, North-East Madhya Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh and North Odisha. What is left for the monsoon to cover are only almost entire Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and extreme western parts of Jammu & Kashmir. The normal timeline for coverage of the entire landmass is July 8.