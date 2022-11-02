Tuesday’s rain-driving cyclonic circulation over North Sri Lanka has shifted West-North-West to stay parked over coastal Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning. It has also brought up an adjoining trough with it, running towards the West to South-East Arabian Sea across interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala, throwing up the potential of a fresh wet spell over the region later on Wednesday.

The cyclonic circulation-trough combo will stay put for a few days, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to push the five-day rainy outlook by a day to Sunday. In a forecast issued on Wednesday morning, it said scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning will continue to lash Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe until Sunday and coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on Wednesday.

More rain forecast

The Chennai Met Centre has forecast light to moderate rain at many places, with isolated thunderstorm and lightning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday. A district-wise outlook said heavy rain is likely at Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Tenkasi, all falling under the footprint of the trough.

An extended forecast for three days commencing Monday next (November 7) said fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall may fall over parts of South Peninsular India and the islands (Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar) with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu and Kerala.. A passing western disturbance over North-West India may trigger scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall across the hills, and isolated light rainfall over the adjoining plains and North Madhya Pradesh.

Widespread on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the nine hours ending at 5.30 pm on Tuesday saw rainfall or thundershowers at many places over Rayalaseema; at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; and at isolated places over Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Rainfall observed (one cm or more) during this period were Nungambakkam-6; Minambakkam-5; Nagapattinam-3; Pondicherry and Amini Divi-2 each; Karaikal, Bengaluru airport, Tirupathi, Nellore, Kavali and Rentachintala-1 each.

Weather blogger’s take

