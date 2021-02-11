Rain for Central, East and North-East India next week

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that isolated rainfall may break out over Central and adjoining East India and North-East India and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands from February 16 to 18 (Tuesday to Thursday) next, likely heralding a wave of unseasonal rain across the region.

Associated clouds would cause a gradual rise in minimum temperatures (night) by 2-4 degrees Celsius in advance over most parts of Gujarat starting now. Similarly, night minimum temperatures may rise by the same margin over East and Central India and Maharashtra.

Outlook by the global Climate Forecast System tends to suggest some tropical activity building up over the South-West Bay of Bengal off South-East Sri Lanka, gathering momentum and spreading rain during the period up to February 19 before propelling to the North-West and reaching the Tamil Nadu coast.

Interactive rain to spread

From here, this wave of rain and associated south-easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are forecast to interact with westerly winds from the opposite direction triggered by movement of western disturbances and spreading out showers over the South Peninsula and parts of the rest of the country until March 1.

Normal rain is indicated into March (from March 1-20) over the larger Peninsular India, according to available CFS outlook valid for the period. Other global models too have come out with similar outlook suggesting an unusually wet spring and summer before the pre-monsoon season sets in by April.

Western disturbance weakens

Meanwhile, the weather-maker western disturbance that had crossed in from North Pakistan into the hills of North-West India (Jammu) as a cyclonic circulation has weakened this (Thursday) morning. The parent trough, however, is still in the process of moving East from its current position over Thal (Uttarakhand).

A cyclonic circulation hovers over Haryana and neighbourhood. The trough and the circulation would combine to set up dense to very dense fog over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, and slightly dense fog over the same area for two more days.

Already this morning, dense to very dense fog was observed at many pockets over Punjab, isolated over East Uttar Pradesh, moderate to dense over Haryana, Saurashtra, Kutch and North Rajasthan, and shallow to moderate over Delhi and West Utter Pradesh, while being isolated over Bihar and South Interior Karnataka.