Rain-guarding raises rubber output up by 14,000 tonnes

As a result of the increased level of adoption of rainguarding by rubber growers, natural rubber (NR) production during the month of July 2019 went up by 14,000 tonnes on a year-on-year basis. The production recorded in July was 60,000 tonnes while it was 46,000 tonnes in July 2018.
The harvesting operations in rubber in Kerala get hindered during rainy months, resulting in steep fall in production. Confronted with a drastic reduction in production during the last few years, the Rubber Board took steps to ensure uninterrupted tapping during the monsoon period.
The Rubber Board companies in Kerala procured rainguarding materials such as polythene sheets and adhesive in bulk and distributed them among small growers to promote rainguarding. As a result, nearly one lakh ha of plantations were rainguarded more than the previous year.
Fall in production was one of the major concerns of the Indian rubber sector. This is mainly attributed to high percentage of untapped area, low adoption level of modern techniques like rainguarding and unscientific tapping methods. The present level of low price also has contributed to this.
For addressing the issue of unharvested plantations, the Rubber Board has recently introduced a programme for adoption of such units in the small holding sector. The Board, in association with its own companies and Rubber Producers’ Societies, take over such untapped holdings and arrange for the maintenance, tapping, processing and marketing of produce.
