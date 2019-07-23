Rain hampers North Bengal tea production

Incessant rains in North Bengal since the beginning of July is likely to impact production of tea.

According to PK Bhattacharjee, Secretary General, Tea Association of India, production in the month of July is likely to be lower by around 20-25 per cent. West Bengal produces around 12.5 per cent of its total crop in July, which is estimated to be around 48.5 million kg (mkg).

“The figure was expected to be lower by around 10-15 per cent during the first fortnight of the month. However, with incessant rainfall, the figure is expected to be lower by as high as 25 per cent during the month of July reducing the total output by around 12 mkg for the month,” he said in a press statement.

North Bengal typically comprises of the tea gardens in Dooars, Terai and Darjeeling. Most of the tea estates in this region has received more than 50 per cent of its total rainfall in the month of July itself.

It is to be noted that the tea growing regions of North Bengal generally receive 80-100 inches of rainfall annually; however the region has received around 30 inches of rainfall in just a week’s time, the release pointed out. This has led to huge tracts of garden land getting submerged thereby disrupting the operations of the gardens during the peak second flush period.

“With most of the tea gardens being still under water, the normal operations would take another one month to reach its normal rhythm,” the release said.

According to Vivek Goenka, Chairman, Indian Tea Association, while the situation had looked quite grim even about three-to-four days ago, however, there might not be a “massive drop” in production.

The drop in production in North Bengal would infact help balance the demand-supply situation.

Tea production in North India, which includes primarily gardens in Assam and West Bengal, is up by nearly 15 per cent at around 247.3 million kg (mkg) during January-May 2019, as compared with a production of around 215.7 mkg same period last year. This has sent CTC prices on a downward spiral.

“CTC prices are lower by around ₹10-15 a kg this year as compared to same period last year. The drop in production in North Bengal will help balance the demand-supply situation and improve CTC prices,” he said.