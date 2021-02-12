Rain, snow forecast for Uttarakhand from Sunday

A fresh feeble western disturbance over Jammu & Kashmir is expected to bring light rainfall (up to 1 cm) and snowfall (up to 10 cm) over the northern parts of the disaster-hit Uttarakhand early next week, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said.

Forecast for Chamoli district: Friday (today): no rainfall/snowfall, mainly dry weather likely to prevail. Saturday: no rainfall/snowfall likely, mainly dry weather. Sunday: light rainfall (up to 1 cm)/snowfall (up to 10 cm). Monday: light rainfall (up to 1 cm)/snowfall (up to 10 cm). 1Tuesday: light rainfall (up to 1 cm)/snowfall (up to 10 cm).

Tapovan, Joshimath: Sunday: Light rainfall (up to 1 cm)/snowfall (up to 10 cm); the maximum temperature at 17 Degrees Celsius and minimum at 6 Degree Celsius. Monday: light rainfall (up to 1 cm)/snowfall (up to 10 cm); the maximum temperature at 16 Degrees Celsius and minimum at 5 Degree Celsius. Tuesday: light rainfall (up to 1 cm)/snowfall (up to 10 cm); the maximum temperature at 16 Degrees Celsius and minimum at 5 Degree Celsius.

Dense to very dense fog

The western disturbance, the main weather-maker feature during winter, will also trigger dense to very dense fog in isolated/some pockets in the plains over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the morning hours of Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the IMD said.

Dense fog is also forecast in isolated pockets over North-West Rajasthan and the plains of West Bengal during the same period. The morning hours of Tuesday and Wednesday would likely see slightly dense fog spreading out across isolated pockets Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Trough persists over South

Over the South, Thursday’s potential weather-maker trough extending from Central Kerala to Vidarbha across Interior Karnataka and Marathawada persisted. Also on show was a cyclonic circulation over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal (South-East of Sri Lanka).

From February 17-19 (next week), an IMD outlook reiterated that light to moderate scattered rain and isolated thunderstorm with lightning is likely over many parts of Central India and adjoining East and West India. Light rainfall is also forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and along the West Coast.

The 24 hours ending on Friday morning have already seen light to moderate rain over Nancowry (4 cm) and Car Nicobar (2 cm). Morning hours saw dense fog reduce visibility to 25 metres each at Ludhiana, Patiala, Chandigarh, Karnal, Bareilly and Gorakhpur; 50 metres each at Ambala, Ganganagar and Meerut; 200 metres each at Jammu and Delhi (Safdarjung); and 500 metres each at Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hissar, Lucknow, Fursatganj, Sultanpur, Varanasi and Patna.