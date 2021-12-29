Rainfall for country as a whole stays in surplus at +42 pc

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Seasonal rainfall for the country as a whole from October 1 till date logs in at an excess of 42 per cent after Rajasthan, Odisha, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Saurashtra witnessed 'large excess' rainfall during the 24 hours ending yesterday (Tuesday).
Only meteorological divisions in deficit during the season till now are in North-East India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland-Mizoram-Manipur-Tripura); East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in Central India; and Telangana in South Peninsula, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
This (Wednesday) morning, an incoming western disturbance over Pakistan and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir. A weather-making trough extends from South-West Madhya Pradesh to South Bihar across North Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
A cyclonic circulation persists over the central Uttar Pradesh. A fresh feeble western disturbance may affect parts of the hills of North-West India from New Year Day but may not be able to extend its warming influence much to the South. Hence a cold wave may prevail over North-West India.
The IMD has predicted that cold wave conditions may prevail over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from Friday to Sunday and over North Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday. Cold day conditions may prevail over Bihar today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday).
Minimum (night) temperatures are 2-5 degrees Celsius above normal over many parts of North-West, Central, East, North-East and North Peninsular India. They may fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of North-West India during next two days as warm western disturbances take leave.
Over Central an East India, no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over most parts of till tomorrow (Thursday) before they climb down by 2-4 degrees Celsius. A gradual fall in minimum temperatures is expected the same margin over Gujarat till Thursday before they head north.
Dense fog is forecast over parts of Punjab, Haryana and North Rajasthan in night/morning hours ; over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday and Friday; and over East India on Friday and Saturday.
Moderate fog is likely over parts Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh and Tripura and shallow over Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Bihar and West Uttar Pradesh.
Tuesday saw rainfall (in cm) at Jodhpur-1; Varanasi-2; Bapatpur-1; Pachmarhi-1; Mandla-3; Sagar and Jabalpur-2 each; Satna,-1; Daltonganj-3 and Akola-4. Thunderstorms hit West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh.
The IMD expects the current wet spell over North-West India and adjoining Central India and East India to touch off on parts of South-East Peninsula, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and North-East India with latent activity being kicked off over the Bay of Bengal ahead of the North-East monsoon formally signing off.
Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is being forecast over the South-East Peninsula, parts of North-East India while it would be isolated light over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. This would be overseen by easterlies strengthening at the instance of incoming flows from the South China Sea.
In fact, parts of Tamil Nadu have already reported isolated light to moderate showers including at Perumbakkam and Gummidipoondi, according to the Chennai weather blogging community.
Elsewhere, rain/thundershowers were reported at many places over East Madhya Pradesh; at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Bihar till 5.30 pm on Tuesday.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...