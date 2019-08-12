Rainfall turns surplus as Met predicts fresh 'low' in Bay of Bengal

With the rainfall scenario having turned surplus over the country as a whole, India Met Department (IMD) has called out the possibility of a fresh low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal by Tuesday.

A series of 'low's forming over the Bay, crossing land, and travelling over Central India have been responsible for the excess rainfall during July-end and early-August, delivering an all-India surplus.

Islands of Stress

There are still islands of moisture-stressed areas (due to less rainfall) - four in North-West India, two in East India and just one in the South Peninsula - some of which may stand to get fresh rain later during this week.

The latest 'low' forming over the North-West Bay is expected to do exactly this as it moves to the North-West after crossing land. Flood-hit Kerala in the South Peninsula is also expected to benefit, the IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for the next two days over North Odisha, South Jharkhand, North Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh.

'Low's crossing the Odisha coast have been found to benefit Kerala in the deep South-West due to the pattern of the flows generated from the Arabian Sea as they rise against the heights of the Western Ghats to pour down as rain.

But the intensity of the rainfall is not expected to be so severe as witnessed during the last weekend, triggering widespread flooding and landslides, especially in the northern districts of the state.

Heavy Rains ahead

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely today over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Odisha while it would be heavy over Kerala, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, the North-Eastern States and plains of Bengal.

Strong winds with speeds reaching up to 55 km/hr may prevail and along and off the Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts, the Lakshadweep area, and the South Tamil Nadu coast.

Squally weather likely to prevail over the Bengal and Odisha coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Forecast for tomorrow (Tuesday) said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Kerala, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand.

It would be heavy over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, ghats of Tamil Nadu, West Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the North-Eastern States.