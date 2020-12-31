Rains bring cheer to tea growers in the Nilgiris

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Rains have brought cheer to the tea growers in the Nilgiris as the year 2020 ended on Thursday.
“Many tea growing areas have received good showers since Wednesday night. The meteorological sources have forecast rains on the New Year day as well,” Ramesh Chander, President, The Nilgiris Small Tea Growers’ Association, told BusinessLine.
“Right with the drizzling on Wednesday night, the ground temperature has risen to favourable levels for the tea plantations,” he said.
“With prolonged dry weather, we were apprehending frost in low lying tea plantations particularly in the beginning of the New Year but the present rains have reduced the chances of immediate frost,” he added. “This would mean better crop in January-end and if there is no frost this winter, the harvest would be voluminous in February as well,” he noted.
“We have started the manufacture of top quality winter teas in the premium market,” said ENR Vejayashekara, Production Executive of Speciality tea major Avataa Beverages in Billimalai Estate.
Such carefully-crafted teas from Avataa Beverages fetched record prices at the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association in 2020. “Avataa Virgin Green Tea fetched ₹6,110 a kg and Avataa Oolong tea ₹5,010. Auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing and bought by Golden Tips Tea Co Pvt Ltd, they became the highest price fetched any tea of any factory in any regular auction held anywhere in South India,” said Avataa Beverages’ Director, Udayakumar.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...