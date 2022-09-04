Rains hit tea arrivals in Kochi auctions

Rains in production centres have started hitting tea arrivals in Kochi auctions, leading the market to appreciate. The quantity offered in CTC dust in sale 35 was 5,41,333 kg and the market was dearer by ₹1 to ₹3 and sometimes, more.

There will be no sale next week due to Onam holidays in Kerala, which was also a reason for the market to surge, traders said.

Hike in price for grainier varieties

The hike in price was more in grainier varieties compared to powdery grades. Witnessing a good demand, 97 per cent of the sold quantity was sold, the auctioneers, Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

The average price realization was up by ₹3 at ₹148 compared to ₹145 in the previous week. Major blenders useful support and a fair enquiry was forthcoming from Kerala Loose Tea traders and upcountry buyers. All blenders together absorbed 68 per cent of the total quantity sold.

Market of orthodox, CTC leaves

In orthodox dust, 90 per cent of the offered quantity of 6500 kg was sold. Primary grades remained steady, while secondaries showed a decline. Exporters absorbed a small quantity offered.

Orthodox leaf sales registered a strong demand with good TFP and TFBOP witnessing strong feature and sold at a longer margin of ₹5 to ₹10. The quantity offered was 2,78,298 kg and 82 per cent was sold. The average price realization was up by ₹12 at ₹175 against ₹163. Exporters to CIS and West Asia lent fair support along with major packateers.

In CTC leaf, market for best brokens was dearer and medium brokens was lower. The quantity offered was 35,500 kg.