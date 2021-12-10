Rains in high ranges hit tea arrivals at Kochi auctions

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Unfavourble climatic conditions in the high ranges affected arrivals of teas at the Kochi auctions, as the CTC dust offered this week was around 8,79,517 kg.
According to traders, lower production has led to a good demand for quality teas in which major traders are very active. The sale happened purely based on quality and there was no consistency in prices.
The CTC dust market was firm and occasionally dearer and the prices appreciated in general as the sale progressed and accelerated towards close. Kerala loose tea traders and upcountry buyers lent only a fair support, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.
The average price realisation was up by ₹1 at ₹128 compared to previous week. Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation and Incoserve have increased their off-take compared to last week.
The orthodox dust market barely remained steady and witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity offered was 13,500 kg.
In leaf varieties, traders said that exporters to CIS and West Asia was active which led to the rise in prices of whole leaf grades. The quantity offered for orthodox grades 2,67,573 kg and there was some upcountry enquiry for whole leaf and brokens.
In CTC leaf, brokens and Fannings was firm to dearer by ₹2 to ₹3 and sometimes more. The quantity offered was 65,000 kg.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...