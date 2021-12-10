Rains in high ranges hit tea arrivals at Kochi auctions

Unfavourble climatic conditions in the high ranges affected arrivals of teas at the Kochi auctions, as the CTC dust offered this week was around 8,79,517 kg.

According to traders, lower production has led to a good demand for quality teas in which major traders are very active. The sale happened purely based on quality and there was no consistency in prices.

The CTC dust market was firm and occasionally dearer and the prices appreciated in general as the sale progressed and accelerated towards close. Kerala loose tea traders and upcountry buyers lent only a fair support, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

The average price realisation was up by ₹1 at ₹128 compared to previous week. Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation and Incoserve have increased their off-take compared to last week.

The orthodox dust market barely remained steady and witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity offered was 13,500 kg.

In leaf varieties, traders said that exporters to CIS and West Asia was active which led to the rise in prices of whole leaf grades. The quantity offered for orthodox grades 2,67,573 kg and there was some upcountry enquiry for whole leaf and brokens.

In CTC leaf, brokens and Fannings was firm to dearer by ₹2 to ₹3 and sometimes more. The quantity offered was 65,000 kg.