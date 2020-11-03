Rains may pick up in South as winter chill grips North

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
The wait for an anticipated revival of the North-East monsoon continues over the South Peninsula even as day and night temperatures began to fall appreciably over North India, in contrasting trends attributed to entrenching La Nina conditions in the tropical Pacific.
Dry and cold north-westerly winds from across the international border are bringing in the chill and lowering night temperatures over North India. Cold wave conditions have been forecast over Haryana and Delhi on Wednesday; and over Haryana, Punjab and North Rajasthan on Thursday.
In the South, the 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning saw some Ghat regions of Tamil Nadu bordering Kerala receiving moderate to heavy rainfall. Thundershowers have been reported on Tuesday afternoon from Maraimlainagar in Chennai.
The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre said that Coonoor topped the charts with 6 cm of rain until Tuesday morning, while Coimbatore Airport recorded 2.7 cm; Kodaikanal (0.58 cm) and Udagamandalam (.54 cm). Heavy rain may lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday.
As part of its all-India forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintained the watch for the strengthening of north-easterly winds from Wednesday and escalation of rain with fairly widespread rain, isolated thunderstorm and lightning are likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
The IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall might lash Tamil Nadu for five days from Tuesday, and over Kerala for six days from the same day. A La Nina year, of which 2020 is one, has been associated with less than usual rainfall for the South Peninsula, though with exceptions.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather likened the scenario with 2016 marked by a weak La Nina and negative to near normal IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole). But it doesn’t necessarily mean a washout (-62 per cent in 2016) since the North-East Monsoon has its own internal dynamics to prove otherwise.
Skymet expects the rainfall distribution is expected to be skewed amongst the five meteorological sub-divisions and likely staying below normal. The South Asian Climate Outlook Forum too had said that the season could end up indifferent over parts of the South Peninsula.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
One should avoid long-term investment decisions based on short-term price trends: Vikram Dhawan, Head of ...
MCX, one of the largest commodities exchanges in the country, launched an industry-first metal index futures ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...