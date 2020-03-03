Rains, thunderstorms, hail to hold sway over North-West, East India

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall will break out over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from Thursday to Saturday (March 5 to 7) as a fresh western disturbance enters North-West India from across the international border, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said.

This will likely extend the wet spell set off by a previous active western disturbance that produced normal to excess rainfall over North-West India and adjoining Central India over the past few days. Western disturbances are low-pressure bands of cloudiness, snow, lightning, thunderstorms and hail moving periodically across these areas and produce rainfall benefiting the rabi crop. Often the high winds and hailstorm damage standing crops.

Thunderstorms, lightning, hail

The IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds (speeds reaching 30-40 km/hr) over parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan and at a few places over Punjab and Haryana on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain/snow is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Gilgit-Baltistan on these days, and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday. Heavy rainfall may lash Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Towards the East, the rampaging westerlies associated with the western disturbance will interact with the moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal from tomorrow (Wednesday) to Friday, triggering weather activity over East and adjoining Central India. Moderate-scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and the North-Eastern states during this period. Isolated thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is also likely over these areas.

Wet spell in Lakshadweep, Kerala

The westerly winds dipping into the South have set up rain and thunderstorms over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Lakshadweep. The Thiruvananthapuram office of the IMD said that rain occurred at many places in Lakshadweep and was isolated over Kerala during the 24 hours ending this (Tuesday) morning. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) are Pattambi (Palakkad district)-4; Palakkad-3; Perumbavur (Ernakulam), Thrithala (Palakkad), and Ponnani-1 each. Rainfall has been reported from a number of other places in Kerala where the IMD doesn’t operate rain gauges.

In Tamil Nadu, Devala (Nilgiris) recorded 1 cm of rain, while Karnataka reported heavier rainfall from Srirangapatna (Mandya)-4; Mudubidre (Dakshina Kannada), Karkala (Udupi), Panambur (Dakshina Kannada); and Krishnarajpet (Mandya)-3 each; Mangaluru Airport, Mani, Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada), and Alamatti (Vijayapura); Belagavi, Basaralu (Mandya)-2 each; Muddebihal (Vijayapura), Kammardi (Chikkamagaluru), Nanjanagud (Mysuru), Krishnarajasagara (Mandya), Mysuru and Mandya-1 each. In Telangana, Hathanoora (Sangareddy), Bazarhathnoor (Adilabad), and Hyderabad Airport reported rainfall of 1 cm each.

Rain in store for parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Kerala continued to top the charts with the highest day temperature of 37.2 degree Celsius being reported in the plains of the country yesterday from Punalur (Kollam). The lowest night temperature of 7.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Kota, Rajasthan. An extended IMD outlook from March 8 to 10 said that isolated rainfall is likely over eastern parts of peninsular India, including Tamil Nadu.

As for the South, a cumulative 24-hour precipitation outlook (until tomorrow, Wednesday) by international numerical models suggested thunderstorms may line up over Lakshadweep, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kolar (Karnataka); Malappuram, Kochi and Alappuzha (Kerala); Coimbatore, and parts of Rajapalayam, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, and Ambur (Tamil Nadu). The models indicated gradually eastward moving clusters of rain and thunderstorms from the Lakshadweep area into Karnataka and Kerala and later into Tamil Nadu. The rains are expected to become heavier along the ghats areas of Tamil Nadu tomorrow (Wednesday).