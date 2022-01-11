Rains, thunderstorms travel east as the north-west braces for another cold spell

An intense western disturbance has ‘creamed’ the hills of north-west India with heavy snow and washed down excess moisture across the plains in the form of rain or thundershowers, while its southern flanks will set off another wet spell over east India and the south peninsula.

The westerly system will continue to move eastward, allowing in colder north-westerly winds (unlike the warm south westerlies-turned-south easterlies associated with the western disturbance) and plunging minimums (night temperature) over north-west India. A fresh western disturbance is forecast to check in from across the international border by Sunday.

Wet spell for south India

In the south, the system will conjure up scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall or thundershower over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for 4-5 days.

Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and hail may break out over Telangana tomorrow and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Thursday.

Separately, a persisting cyclonic circulation over south-west Bay of Bengal will bringisolated light rainfall or thundershowers over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during the next 4-5 days.

Minimum temperature trend

Minimum (night) temperatures are currently above normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius over many parts of the plains of north-west, central and east India since clouds prevent solar radiation from escaping into the atmosphere. They may fall across the plains over the next two days as the westerly system moves east.

MP farmers yet to get crop insurance claims of 2020 kharif season

Incoming clouds will help minimum temperatures look up by 2-3 degrees Celsius over east India through tomorrow. As in the plains of adjoining north-west India, minimum temperatures may fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over north Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days as clouds move away from west-central India.

Cold wave, dense fog

Cold wave conditions may settle over parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from Wednesday to Saturday and over north Rajasthan until Thursday. Cold day conditions may prevail over parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Dense or very dense fog may descend during night or morning hours on Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days and on north Rajasthan during the next three days as lingering moisture in the trail of the western disturbance gets cooled by the cold north-westerlies streaming in.

Moderate to heavy rain

Meanwhile, the western disturbance brought moderate to heavy precipitation (in cm) variously over Himachal Pradesh on Monday at Kandaghat-8, Dharampur, Solan and Pachhad — 7 each; Rajgarh, Bharmaur, Khadrala, Kasauli, Sangraha, Shimla Airport and Sirmaur — 6 each; Arki, Naina Davi, Baldwara, Jattom Barrage, Sundernagar, and Nahan — 5 each; Banjar, Kothi, Sarahan, Shimla, Mandi, Rampur, Karsog, Gohar and Manali — 4 each.

Wheat acreage may end lower as the pace of sowing declines

East Madhya Pradesh (in cm): Pawai 6, Venkatnagar 6, Gonour 4 and Buxwaha 4. West Uttar Pradesh: Bijnor andMoradabad 6 each, Amroha 5 and Nakur 4. East Uttar Pradesh: Chitrakoot 4; Haryana: Yamuna Nagar and Panchkula 5 each, Ambala 4 and Chandigarh 3; Uttarakhand: Dehradun 3.

Rains migrating to east

Warm, moist air blowing over a cooler ground rolled out an envelope of dense to very dense fog in parts of Punjab, north-west Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. Isolated hailstorms occurred over the familiar terrain along the plains of Vidarbha.

The rain-head upfront travelling east will trigger scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha till Friday. Isolated to scattered rainfall may continue over Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh till tomorrow (Thursday).

Isolated heavy rainfall may lash Odisha today (Tuesday) and Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and hail may fan out over Vidarbha on these days; over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and hills of West Bengal today; over hills of West Bengal, Sikkim and Telangana tomorrow (Wednesday); and over Odisha on Thursday.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh until Thursday and isolated to scattered over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura tomorrow (Wednesday).