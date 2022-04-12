Rakesh Mohan Joshi is the new director of IIPMB

Distinguished academician and renowned management expert, Prof Rakesh Mohan Joshi has taken over as the Director, Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM), Bangalore, an autonomous institution under Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

IIPMB is India’s flagship institute with excellence in research and education in plantation and associated agri-business management working closely with commodity boards and plantation industry across its complete value chain. Prof. Joshi has been the Professor and Dean at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi spearheading the institute’s education, training and research.

Joshi has been the recipient of international awards by London Business School for the case studies that were published by European Case Clearing House (ECCH), London Business School and Oxford.

He regularly writes on economic issues of contemporary significance and had also been the Editor of the journal of IIFT, Foreign Trade Review. He authored popular books, ‘International Business’ and ‘International Marketing’ published by Oxford University Press.

Joshi has extensive trans-national exposure and has been associated with many multilateral organizations, such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, UNCTAD, International Dairy Federation, Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) etc. He has conducted research, training programmes, teaching, and consultancy worldwide.

Joshi has been involved in conducting training programmes for corporate executives, government officials and diplomats, including customised programmes for IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IFS (Indian Foreign Service), IRS (Indian Revenue Service), ITS (Indian Trade Service), IES (Indian Economic Service), ISS (Indian Statistical Service) officers and foreign diplomats in India and l other countries.

He has been actively involved at various stages of the National Education Policy 2020, especially in its internationalization aspects, as the Chairman of the UGC Committees on ‘Framing the Regulations for Foreign Educational Institutes’ Entry and Operations in India’ and the Chairman of the Expert Group for “Development of Educational Framework for Global Citizenship in Higher Education Institutions”. Presently, he is also the Chairman of the Business Services Sectional Committee, Bureau of Indian Standards.

Joshi has carried out several research projects in close association with central and state governments, multilateral organizations and industry with significant policy implications.