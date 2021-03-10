Ramadan demand from West Asia for cardamom raises exporters’ hopes

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The cardamom trade plans to focus more on the Gulf markets as its expects the revival of export demand during the forthcoming Ramadan festival that falls in the middle of May.
As the fasting ahead of Ramadan starts from April 15, export enquiries are coming in for Indian cardamom, especially from Saudi Arabia. Exporters are gearing up to cater to the demand for export quality 7-8 mm grades, currently hovering at ₹1,700-1,900 per kg.
The delay in Guatemala crop due to inclement weather and the spice selling 30 per cent higher than Indian cardamom present a good opportunity for the Indian queen of spices, SB Prabhakar, a planter at Pambadampara Estate in Kerala’s Idukki district told BusinessLine.
The availability of exportable grades is low currently and there is a need to resume exports to Saudi Arabia in the coming season by resolving the pesticide residue issue, he said.
Also read: Mission value addition: Spices Board eyes $5-billion exports by 2025
However, official sources said that since the resumption of cardamom exports to Saudi Arabia in May 2020, shipments are progressing well without any hindrance.
Also read: Covid-19 impact: Lack of bulk demand pounds spices
M Dhanavanthan, a cardamom exporter in Tamil Nadu’s Bodinayakanur, said the Ramadan this year is expected to fetch a good demand because of the quality of crop arrivals in India. However, the novel Coronavirus pandemic has dampened enquiries from the Gulf nations, including from the Gulf Food fest.
Also read: Cardamom regains its aroma as domestic, export demand lifts prices
Despite price ruling lower in the market, he said the trade is expecting better arrivals this season compared with last year.
With domestic prices ruling lower at ₹1,475 per kg, Prabahakar said a higher demand is expected from local and export markets. The surge in arrivals has depressed prices and the quality of current pickings is low with higher percentage of thrips. The consumption is picking up slowly in the local markets with the easing of cold weather and farmers’ protests losing momentum in New Delhi, he said.
Growers pointed out that auction prices had plummeted to ₹1,200 following subdued demand after Pongal. It could improve to around ₹1,600 to 1,700 and remain range-bound till the new crop arrives in mid-July. The future direction of prices will be dictated by the arrivals in the auctions and how much the sector could export next season.
PC Punnoose, Chairman, KCPMC Ltd, said production in the coming season looks bright, thanks to better climatic conditions in the growing regions and copious rains till middle of January. This would have an effect on production which would touch 20,000 tonnes against 16,000 tonnes last year.
The tail end of the season has impacted auction arrivals which stood at an average of 100 tonnes per day. However, the prediction of summer rains towards the end of March could help start harvest in the current season by June, he said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...