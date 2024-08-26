Raminfo Limited, a technology solutions company, announced the launch of Kisan Drones Private Limited today. The initiative aims to revolutionize agriculture by offering drone services for field mapping and fertilizer spraying.

The shares of Raminfo Limited on the BSE were trading at ₹127.95, up by ₹10.85 or 9.27% at 11 am

The company plans to open 100 centers across five states in India over the next two years, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. These centers will provide drone services, training, and support to farmers.

Kisan Drones intends to create over 1,000 entrepreneurs in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana within 12-18 months by connecting drone service centers with operators. The initiative will offer both mini and major stores to cater to various farmer needs.

L. Srinath Reddy, Managing Director of Raminfo, stated “We are proud to announce the launch of our new initiative Kisan Drones Private Limited to the farming fraternity. Kisan Drones Private Limited. is the one key stepping stone toward our long journey to empower the agricultural sector with advanced technology.”

“From providing access to top-notch drones and excellent support services for farmers, we not only enhance productivity but also unleash a new wave of entrepreneurship in rural India. It is our commitment that each farmer, irrespective of location, is empowered with the best practices and knowledge to succeed in today’s dynamic agricultural industry.”

