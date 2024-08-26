Raminfo Limited, a BSE-listed tech solutions provider, has announced the launch of Kisan Drones Private Limited which will provide drone services to farmers.

Kisan Drones Private Limited, a Drone-as-a-Service platform, will offer farmers a range of services, from mapping services to fertiliser spraying.

“Drone entrepreneurs will also receive the required financing and guidance to offer services to farmers,” Srinath Reddy, Managing Director of Raminfo, said.

He said the new company would open 100 centres in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

“There will be two different types of stores – mini and major stores – to meet the farmers’ varied needs. While the mini stores will provide only the basic drone store facilities, the bigger ones will provide the farming community with extensive service options with qualified drone pilots,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“This programme also aims to create over 1,000 entrepreneurs in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next 12-18 months by connecting drone service centers with drone operators,” he said.

