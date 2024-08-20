The Centre has launched a pilot project to transform 60 ration shops in 4 States as “Jan Poshan Kendras” or public nutrition centres to increase their viability and improve public access to nutritional food.

Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, who launched the scheme on Tuesday, pointed out that some ration shops open for just 8-9 days in a month in some areas, while there are a few others that open only once every three months, and these outlets remain closed in the remaining period. He said that as the existing commission structure of FPS dealers is inadequate, it necessitated alternative approaches to utilise shop space and manpower more effectively.

Beyond subsidised grains

The Centre has identified the 60 fair price shops (FPS), 15 each in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, Ahmedabad of Gujarat, Jaipur of Rajasthan and Hyderabad of Telangana, to convert them into ‘Jan Poshan Kendras’. Under the pilot, FPS dealers will be encouraged to diversify their inventory beyond subsidised grains, by retailing millets, pulses, dairy products and other daily essentials. “This transformation will be a win-win” for both consumers and ration dealers, he said.

The Minister further said that the Jan Poshan Kendras will provide solution to the demand of FPS dealers to raise their income level. He hoped that these Kendras will offer a diverse range of nutrition-rich food items to consumers. The government hopes to convert all the 5.38 lakh ration shops to Jan Poshan Kendras if the pilot becomes successful as the public response is very critical for its success.

100 days programme

“The Jan Poshan Kendra which was taken up as part of the first 100 days programme of the Central Government will have provision for storing 50 per cent products under the category of nutrition while the rest for keeping other household items,” food ministry said in a statement.

Businessline had reported about the plan for the pilot lunch of Jan Poshan Kendra on April 11.

The Minister also introduced an upgraded version (2.0) of the “Mera Ration” mobile App and unveiled Quality Manual Handbook, Contract Manual of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Digital Quality Management System and NABL accreditation of the labs.

Meanwhile, B2B platform udaan, has said that it has partnered with Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to enhance the income of FPS dealers and improve nutritional outcomes for beneficiaries.

“By modernising Jan Poshan Kendra and expanding their access to a diverse range of products, the initiative aims to empower these essential community businesses while contributing to the broader goal of ensuring that every Indian has access to quality and affordable nutrition,” Bengaluru-based udaan’s co-founder and CEO Vaibhav Gupta said in a statement.

He said that as part of the initiative, these 60 ration shop dealers will receive credit facilities from SIDBI and also access to over 3,500 products across various staples and FMCG categories from udaan.