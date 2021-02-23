Ready-to-use coconut sans grating and grinding

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar has officially launched ‘Coconut Paste’, a first-of-its-kind product in the country under the brand name MM Originals.

He said this unique initiative offers value added products of coconut with zero preservative or additives, for consumers. Extensive marketing of coconuts from Kerala in India and the international market will benefit the farmers from this region and help them achieve superior profit and value.

Coconut paste to add zest to South Indian dishes to hit the market

Developed by Mezhukkattil Mills, the product is the result of years of investment in R&D, to make coconut usage in food universal and accessible to all. In this convenient form, coconut is preserved with patented technologies, said Ubais Ali, Executive Director, Mezhukkattil Mills.

With this launch, the company, with 40 years of experience in the coconut industry, is stepping into the B2C segment after successfully catering to over 22 global brands in the B2B segment.

Hassle-free use

The ready-to-use Coconut Paste opens up innumerable possibilities of including coconut in the diet in the most convenient and hassle-free manner, according to the company.

The product saves time for home-makers while also reducing chores such as grating and grinding and can be used in the roasted form in recipes, he said.

The company has introduced two variants — plain and roasted coconut paste, with a shelf life of up to 12 months. The products are available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and all major retail markets.