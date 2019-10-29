‘Regional collaboration can help improve fisheries sector in African, Asian countries’

Busting myths about the risks aircraft face while in the air
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
Regional cooperation between African and Asian countries is vital to improve the fisheries sector in their respective countries, said Manoj Nardeosingh, Secretary-General of the African Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO).
The fisheries sector has the potential to change the lives of people in many African-Asian countries. The sector can play a vital role in the economic development of these nations, he said.
He was speaking at the valedictory of an international workshop-cum-training programme organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), under the auspices of the AARDO.
Urging scientists and professionals in the sector to seek regional collaborations for the betterment of fisheries, he said focusing on value addition would help transform the lives of coastal communities. The member countries of AARDO can earn benefits by connecting together, transforming technologies and through exchange schemes, he added.
The workshop was aimed at imparting training on a range of topics such as marine fisheries assessment, fish stock estimation, the marine fisheries environment, impact of climate change on fisheries, responsible fisheries and mariculture activities.
Fisheries officials from Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, Morocco, Zambia, Malawi, Mauritius, Malaysia and Sri Lanka attended the 15-day workshop at the CMFRI. The programme was part of an international collaboration between the Ministry of Rural Development and AARDO, which is an inter-governmental organisation in the field of agricultural and rural development, with its headquarters in New Delhi.
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Details of iPhone 12 - the rumoured successor of iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max - are emerging
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism