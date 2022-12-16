The Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) has urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to resume normal trading in agricultural commodities such as soyabean and its complex, mustard seed and its complex, chana (gram), wheat, paddy, moong and crude palm oil once the one-year ban on their trading expires on December 19.

In a letter to SEBI Chairperson Madhvi Puri Buch, CPAI President Narinder Wadhwa said conditions are amenable for the resumption of trading in these commodities.

Pointing out that the prices of some of these commodities had slid below the minimum support price, he said that many studies have postulated and concluded that commodities’ prices are governed by supply and demand. “... and trading on exchanges have no impact on the prices,” Wadhwa said.

Such bans are detrimental to the Indian commodity markets, severely denting the perception of ease of doing business in the country, the CPAI president said the Centre and SEBI could opt for other easily reversible options such as increasing margin and lowering open interest limits for commodity derivatives if prices tend to be volatile.

Commodity derivatives give important cues on price discovery and price risk management to the entire value chain participants across farmers, processors, millers, traders in physical markets and farmer producers’ organisations, he said.

“Farmers, the most important vulnerable section of the Indian economy, access the exchanges for an important piece of price information. With widely available technology, even farmers from remote parts of India are able to access futures prices twice or thrice a day,” he said.

On the other hand, farmer producer organisations (FPOs) lose hedging opportunities besides their skill to hedge. The ban has led to major players hedging their risks in the global market for commodities such as soyabean and crude palm oil, Wadhwa said.

Stating that the development of a vibrant commodity derivatives market is essential for price discovery, he said bans on commodity derivatives hinder efforts by exchanges to develop the market ecosystem such as spot market trading infrastructure, warehousing, quality assessment, spot and futures price dissemination to market participants in general and value chain participants in particular.

