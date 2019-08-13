Rice Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Rice
|Barhaj(UP)
|120.00
|20
|5998.00
|2400
|2400
|10.09
|Rampurhat(WB)
|72.00
|-10
|726.00
|2300
|2300
|-8.00
|Jorhat(ASM)
|65.00
|NC
|811.00
|3400
|3300
|6.25
|Lalganj(UP)
|50.00
|-
|50.00
|1750
|-
|3.55
|Cachar(ASM)
|40.00
|100
|3081.00
|2400
|2400
|NC
|English Bazar(WB)
|33.50
|-
|33.50
|2700
|-
|-
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|20.50
|NC
|1151.00
|2430
|2425
|13.02
|Wansi(UP)
|20.00
|-20
|743.00
|2185
|2105
|3.31
|Jayas(UP)
|14.50
|-40.08
|924.40
|2100
|2050
|2.94
|Robertsganj(UP)
|8.50
|13.33
|354.45
|2360
|2350
|4.89
|Sindholi(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|14.00
|1850
|1850
|-
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|53.00
|3000
|2900
|-
|Achnera(UP)
|0.70
|NC
|33.80
|2550
|2560
|1.19