Rice Prices

as on : 25-09-2019 10:43:00 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Shahjahanpur(UP)80.00-12.576511.502725261518.48
Naugarh(UP)38.50-9.412531.002460245019.13
Ruperdeeha(UP)10.00100284.002250225012.50
Dibrugarh(ASM)8.50-5.56200.00300030002.74
Nautnava(UP)1.50-25262.60235022505.38
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC61.0030003100-
Published on September 25, 2019
