Rice Prices

as on : 26-09-2019 10:34:31 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC62.0031003000-
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC5.0010000100009.89
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6724.902600265085.71
Published on September 26, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)