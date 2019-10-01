Rice Prices

as on : 01-10-2019 12:47:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2954.0016.7144904.00450045004.65
Gadarpur(Utr)859.008.3249375.0028402200-
Pilibhit(UP)800.001130.775412.50268526954.68
Bindki(UP)300.002003640.0024402430-
Siliguri(WB)145.00-40.335798.0038003800-
Agra(UP)77.00-3.752817.00261026302.76
Aligarh(UP)70.00NC2535.00254025601.60
Barhaj(UP)70.00-304443.00242024007.08
Bhivandi(Mah)65.00116.67437.0022002300-19.71
Puranpur(UP)60.00NC2460.00273027007.06
Gauripur(ASM)48.00-41709.5045004500NC
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC1375.00270026001.89
Naugarh(UP)37.50-2.61677.502470246019.61
Basti(UP)35.00-12.5737.502470246014.09
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00NC812.00279028351.82
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.291139.00246024507.89
Asansol(WB)28.0014.291785.3030002900NC
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)24.50965.22549.403400340013.33
Durgapur(WB)24.00-41227.6027502700-2.65
Chintamani(Kar)23.009.5288.002800280024.44
Cachar(ASM)20.00-502380.0024002400NC
Dadri(UP)20.0033.33553.00295029507.66
Sitapur(UP)18.00NC508.00246024457.66
Champadanga(WB)18.0020319.0030503050-4.69
Bankura Sadar(WB)16.00-30.43113.0025002400-3.85
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)15.00-401427.0028002800NC
Giridih(Jha)12.3427.35194.89360042002.86
Sahiyapur(UP)11.5021.05806.502460245013.63
Utraula(UP)11.0057.14141.001860187014.11
Badayoun(UP)10.0011.11332.50260025908.33
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC541.0021502150-1.83
Karvi(UP)8.50-10.53286.50236023756.79
Chitwadagaon(UP)8.00-11.11164.0021002100-
Khurja(UP)7.50-6.25286.30268026752.29
Panchpedwa(UP)6.9015219.9019751940-
Kasganj(UP)5.002586.0025602570-7.25
Puwaha(UP)5.0025283.20260024804.00
Anandnagar(UP)4.80-78.18154.60245524009.11
Fatehpur(UP)4.50NC726.50240024108.11
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.50-35.71393.00225022504.65
Kosikalan(UP)3.50-12.5151.50261326100.89
Maudaha(UP)1.90-17.39105.00237523606.03
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC63.0032003100-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC26.7025502550NC
Achalda(UP)0.70-41.6716.502600260085.71
Published on October 01, 2019
