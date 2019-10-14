Rice Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:28:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)1500.0027.5559917.0024002205-
Bindki(UP)250.00255040.00244024409.91
Siliguri(WB)235.0062.076268.0038003800-
Hardoi(UP)190.00137.54060.0024502530-3.16
Barhaj(UP)120.00NC5083.00242024007.08
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.006.674040.00237524506.74
Muzzafarnagar(UP)78.0073.331118.00280028104.67
Ballia(UP)75.00251965.00244024407.49
Kalna(WB)60.50NC872.5029502950-1.67
Jorhat(ASM)45.0063.641297.50340034006.25
Hanagal(Kar)45.0021.62421.001900190011.76
Vasai(Mah)45.004.65953.00339034254.31
Kopaganj(UP)45.009.76807.00246024659.82
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC920.0032203310-9.30
Bazpur(Utr)42.8082.133219.1022002200-8.33
Karimganj(ASM)40.00NC460.0024502450-
Pandua(WB)40.00-4.761164.0029502950-1.67
Howly(ASM)36.0020531.00250024006.38
Jangipura(UP)36.005.88924.00240023805.26
Naugarh(UP)35.00-15.661977.502475246510.00
Gazipur(UP)32.00-33.334824.503310330012.20
Chintamani(Kar)30.0011.11202.002700280020.00
Kayamganj(UP)30.00NC943.002710271013.87
Azamgarh(UP)29.00-3.332479.50245024607.46
Madhoganj(UP)28.00751624.50232023402.65
Lalitpur(UP)27.00-10872.0024702450-3.14
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)25.805.31601.003600340020.00
Dadri(UP)25.0066.67683.00293029406.55
Badayoun(UP)20.00150400.502620262511.49
Durgapur(WB)20.00-16.671267.6027002750-4.42
Jayas(UP)19.005.56868.40207520606.41
Ulhasnagar(Mah)18.00-14.29454.004500470025.00
Bhivandi(Mah)18.00-43.75605.0023502200-14.23
Safdarganj(UP)17.00-10.53403.00248024608.77
Bangarmau(UP)16.00344.44135.102550245012.09
Sirsaganj(UP)16.0014.29323.0026602640-4.32
Asansol(WB)16.00-42.861817.30300030003.45
Akbarpur(UP)15.00-16.67687.002465246510.04
Bharthna(UP)15.00-253585.00271026809.72
Sahiyapur(UP)14.00-12.5866.502455246011.85
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)13.50145.45204.502680275016.52
Kannauj(UP)11.50-8264.502650265010.42
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC601.0021502150NC
Karvi(UP)10.0017.65306.50236023606.31
Chitwadagaon(UP)9.00NC216.0021002100-
Etah(UP)8.0014.29184.5025602560-6.57
Fatehpur(UP)6.5044.44739.50238524009.40
Ruperdeeha(UP)6.00NC287.002250225012.50
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.50-27.42428.40230022506.48
Kosikalan(UP)3.40-2.86165.30261026001.95
Sehjanwa(UP)3.00-40190.0021602160NC
Tundla(UP)2.00NC187.70258026002.38
Balarampur(WB)1.820.5525.4025802580-1.53
Gadaura(UP)1.50-16.67372.902400240014.29
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC71.0032003200-
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC9.0010000100009.89
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC20.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC82.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC83.0022002200-45.00
Ujhani(UP)0.60NC17.602650259010.88
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.60NC14.0046004600-
Published on October 14, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)