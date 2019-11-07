Rice Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:39:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1994.00-11.0287430.00465046508.14
Barhaj(UP)200.0017.657683.00240024006.43
Agra(UP)85.00-153697.00257025603.21
Muzzafarnagar(UP)80.00NC2510.00269027551.32
Naugarh(UP)72.5017.892916.50246524708.59
Kalipur(WB)68.0013.331978.0024002400-
Madhoganj(UP)62.0053.092012.50228023001.79
Manvi(Kar)60.00140312.0018252469-
Beldanga(WB)45.0012.51625.00270027003.85
Bhivandi(Mah)44.00158.82825.002750230018.53
Basti(UP)35.0034.621282.502475247510.00
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.0025403.0025002500-3.85
Hanagal(Kar)30.00900533.0019001900NC
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00233.331081.50247024659.78
Dadri(UP)30.00NC943.00280029201.82
Jorhat(ASM)29.00-35.561850.50340034006.25
Islampur(WB)26.0013.04320.0037503700-
Raiganj(WB)22.00-4.35294.0036503550-
Wansi(UP)20.00-9.09758.0021102110NC
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)18.00-251693.0028002800NC
Honnali(Kar)15.00-79.17503.00186319864.96
Akbarpur(UP)15.0087.5796.60243024508.48
Shikaripura(Kar)14.00-28.001700--
Puwaha(UP)12.00100347.2025002500-0.79
Champadanga(WB)12.00NC433.0031003100-1.59
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC761.0021502150NC
Badayoun(UP)9.00NC618.502660267017.70
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.00-5.26537.40225022504.65
Khurja(UP)8.50-5.56413.30266526752.50
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.80-24.44350.80310031006.16
Hailakandi(ASM)6.00-14.29102.00245024502.08
Nadia(WB)6.00-14.29412.0038003800-5.00
Kasganj(UP)4.00-60202.00256025801.99
Kishunpur(UP)3.00-81.25208.0018001900NC
Muskara(UP)2.6062.527.40236022504.42
Gadaura(UP)2.00NC561.50230023009.52
Anandnagar(UP)1.80-10204.002445245511.14
Khair(UP)1.50-5042.10258026001.98
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC36.0042504250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC91.0031003200-
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC28.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC106.0042004200-16.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC107.00420042005.00
Achalda(UP)0.60NC23.302500260031.58
Published on November 07, 2019
rice (commodity)