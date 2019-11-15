Rice Prices

as on : 15-11-2019 03:00:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)3612.00-16.3787117.0023682312-
Pilibhit(UP)3000.00-2559212.502555254511.57
Sultanpur(UP)350.00NC5340.00238523500.42
Hardoi(UP)200.0011.116300.0024402480-1.61
Barhaj(UP)200.00NC8843.00239023906.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)160.00-11.113500.00267526951.71
Gondal(UP)144.00-0.697066.5024602460-1.20
Dhing(ASM)130.00NC3008.00275027504.96
Lucknow(UP)124.00243159.502600267515.56
Auraiya(UP)107.0013275425.602550260015.91
Madhoganj(UP)105.002002442.50232023504.04
Naugarh(UP)85.009.683391.502525249011.73
Aligarh(UP)80.0014.293735.00254025501.60
Kalipur(WB)72.0024.142326.0024002400-
Azamgarh(UP)65.005.693102.50247024809.29
Mathura(UP)65.00-7.141425.5025702570-1.15
Saharanpur(UP)62.00-7.461542.5026002620-0.38
Ballia(UP)60.00-14.292605.00243524301.04
Gauripur(ASM)50.00-7.412201.5045004500NC
Dadri(UP)50.00251123.00286028504.00
Kayamganj(UP)45.00-101479.002700269014.41
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC1190.0033903260-4.51
Pandua(WB)43.0019.442010.00305030501.67
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC3260.0024002400NC
Allahabad(UP)40.00-11.111545.502600260013.04
Sahiyapur(UP)40.0033.331281.50247024709.78
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC1865.00270027003.85
Vasai(Mah)38.002.71403.00341034257.91
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00202280.00292029156.18
Mohamadabad(UP)30.00-60.002730--
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-251985.00240023607.62
Bankura Sadar(WB)30.00-6.25587.0025002500-3.85
Islampur(WB)30.007.14436.0038003750-
Muradabad(UP)28.00-6.67658.40256025606.67
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)28.007.69461.502750270019.57
Partaval(UP)26.5017.78468.502390240011.68
Howly(ASM)26.00NC635.00250025006.38
Lalitpur(UP)26.00-31.581344.0023652345-9.04
Chorichora(UP)26.0036.84378.002485251011.19
Raiganj(WB)25.004.17392.0037003650-
Ulhasnagar(Mah)24.00-4588.004000430033.33
Puranpur(UP)23.50-88.253857.002650256013.25
Nalbari(ASM)23.009.52605.9025002500NC
Rampur(UP)23.004.55502.50256027004.92
Sitapur(UP)23.00NC837.00242024106.00
Wansi(UP)23.0015888.0021102110NC
Pukhrayan(UP)21.00-4.55560.00234023605.88
Naanpara(UP)20.80-22.96842.2022202280-3.48
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)20.0033.331791.0028002800NC
Choubepur(UP)19.40-2.021565.60248026355.53
Bhivandi(Mah)18.0050927.00250023007.76
Banda(UP)18.00350204.50235023506.33
Farukhabad(UP)18.0012.5742.502760274017.95
Fatehpur(UP)17.204.24960.30236523709.49
Jayas(UP)15.0036.361050.40205020506.49
Maharajganj(UP)15.00-40312.0020002300-
Champadanga(WB)14.00-6.67521.00315031501.61
Akbarpur(UP)12.80-24.71885.20240024307.14
Ghatal(WB)12.50-21.88417.50265026506.00
Nawabganj(UP)12.0020423.252460247013.89
Kannauj(UP)12.0020419.502725275018.48
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC821.0021502150NC
Sehjanwa(UP)10.0066.67284.002460248013.89
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00-16.67178.0036503650-
Mahoba(UP)9.50-12.04228.9023102280-
Hamirpur(UP)8.50-43.3332.0024001900-
Puwaha(UP)8.0014.29377.2025002500-0.79
Nadia(WB)8.00-11.11458.0038003800-5.00
Badayoun(UP)7.00-22.22650.502675265020.22
Etah(UP)7.0016.67276.50256025700.79
Mirzapur(UP)7.00NC339.50241024256.87
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.7017.54396.40310031006.16
Khurja(UP)6.50-7.14440.3025752575-1.72
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.50-18.75584.40225022504.65
Amroha(UP)6.0020067.80264026001.54
Achalda(UP)6.005043.302500250031.58
Kasganj(UP)5.00NC230.00258026101.98
Shikohabad(UP)5.00150111.5027503000-8.33
Kosikalan(UP)4.80-4213.70253025501.20
Tundla(UP)4.50-10219.70256525454.27
Buland Shahr(UP)4.0033.33150.8026452670NC
Badda(UP)4.0011.11141.1025002500-
Muskara(UP)3.90NC43.00230022401.77
Kalyani(WB)3.50NC170.00345034501.47
Ranaghat(WB)3.20NC81.60370037001.37
Anandnagar(UP)2.60-48222.802445244511.14
Khatra(WB)2.50-7.41581.8026502650NC
Mangaon(Mah)2.00-33.3380.0032002800-8.57
Melaghar(Tri)2.00-33.3344.00280028003.70
Baberu(UP)1.9011.7655.3023502350-
Kalimpong(WB)1.20-4037.9028002800-39.13
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC44.0042504250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC99.003000320011.11
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC112.0042004200-16.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC113.00420042005.00
Charra(UP)1.00-33.3351.80255025502.00
Maudaha(UP)1.00-16.67117.00237523656.74
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.80-46.6715.002500250025.00
Khair(UP)0.80-2045.70257025804.90
Ujhani(UP)0.8033.3319.202570265012.23
Tikonia(UP)0.80-60133.9024002340-4.00
Achnera(UP)0.70NC35.1025502550-0.39
Bangarmau(UP)0.60-80226.30242524756.59
Published on November 15, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)