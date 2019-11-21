Rice Prices

as on : 21-11-2019 02:23:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Pilibhit(UP)4000.00-11.1176212.502520252010.53
Gadarpur(Utr)2367.00-34.4791851.0027902368-
Bangalore(Kar)1981.00-28.97106778.00465046508.14
Shahjahanpur(UP)300.00253611.502750276017.52
Roorkee(Utr)220.0086.442269.0025002500-
Puranpur(UP)175.00644.684207.00251026507.26
Hardoi(UP)160.00NC6940.0024502430-1.21
Barhaj(UP)150.00-28.579563.00240023807.14
Muzzafarnagar(UP)135.00-32.54170.00265026701.92
Bindki(UP)100.0042.867418.00234023506.85
Agra(UP)98.00NC4269.00258025904.03
Bazpur(Utr)90.5050.584281.5022002200-10.20
Bareilly(UP)84.0082.611961.50250025008.70
Naugarh(UP)77.50-16.223731.502500250011.11
Gazipur(UP)76.00-6.175534.503200320018.52
Aligarh(UP)75.00-6.254045.00254025501.60
Sahiyapur(UP)70.00751421.50247024709.53
Kalipur(WB)70.0012.92590.0024002400-
Saharanpur(UP)67.003.081806.50261026000.38
Jorhat(ASM)65.00-45.832440.50340034006.25
Mathura(UP)65.008.331675.5025602560-5.19
Kalna(WB)62.50-4.581505.5029802950-0.67
Azamgarh(UP)60.00203322.50247024759.29
Dadri(UP)50.0066.671283.00285028703.64
Gauripur(ASM)45.0012.52371.5045004500NC
Allahabad(UP)45.00-18.181745.502680265016.52
Khalilabad(UP)45.00NC875.00239023859.89
Karimganj(ASM)40.00NC900.0024502450-
Chintamani(Kar)40.00207.69404.002700270020.00
Kayamganj(UP)40.0014.291629.002730272015.68
Jaunpur(UP)39.0095939.20233023802.64
Bankura Sadar(WB)38.008.57733.0025002500-3.85
Jangipura(UP)36.0012.51060.00235023603.52
Pandua(WB)35.00-20.452168.0031003100-1.59
Kolar(Kar)32.00-50.77212.005600541428.62
Vishalpur(UP)32.00190.91498.802690260016.45
Jhargram(WB)32.00-8.57968.0029002900-3.33
Muradabad(UP)30.0015.38770.402570257011.74
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00NC2045.00238024006.73
Chitwadagaon(UP)30.0020309.002350243011.90
Bahraich(UP)29.806.432279.30244024603.83
Islampur(WB)29.007.41548.0038003800-
Lalitpur(UP)26.008.331444.0023902385-13.09
Raiganj(WB)26.0013.04490.0037003700-
Safdarganj(UP)25.00-13.79677.00243025006.58
Farukhabad(UP)24.0041.18824.502700276014.41
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)24.009.091883.0028002800NC
Pratapgarh(UP)22.5012.5157.00240024005.73
Wansi(UP)22.00-4.35978.0021102110NC
Akbarpur(UP)20.5036.67956.202440243010.41
Achalda(UP)20.00233.3383.302600250036.84
Falakata(WB)20.00NC920.0026002600-7.14
Naanpara(UP)19.006.74915.802210222036.00
Choubepur(UP)18.10-6.221640.40245024604.26
Jayas(UP)17.804.711120.00206020506.46
Asansol(WB)17.80-1.112087.06300030002.04
Durgapur(WB)16.402.51489.4028002800-1.75
Jafarganj(UP)16.00-30.43980.00240024002.13
Devariya(UP)15.00-33.331144.00244024808.20
Sirsaganj(UP)15.00-16.67467.0026502610-3.64
Kannauj(UP)12.00NC467.502700270020.00
Champadanga(WB)12.00-29.41579.00315031503.28
Badayoun(UP)11.00NC694.502675265017.84
Shamli(UP)11.00-31.25163.0026452645-5.54
Dibrugarh(ASM)10.20112.5426.40310031006.16
Nawabganj(UP)10.0017.65460.252460245013.89
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC861.0021502150NC
Mohamadabad(UP)8.50-85.34193.0027602750-
Jhansi(UP)7.5025145.1022702265NC
Hailakandi(ASM)7.00NC156.00245024502.08
Ahirora(UP)7.0027.27138.6023002300NC
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)6.50NC505.0026002600-1.89
Atarra(UP)6.0050314.00237523607.95
Kasganj(UP)6.0020242.00256025801.19
Khurja(UP)6.00-7.69452.3026202575NC
Buland Shahr(UP)5.5010171.80266126502.94
Tundla(UP)5.5022.22239.70256525653.22
Etah(UP)5.00-33.33301.50258025502.79
Shikohabad(UP)5.0025129.5026502750-3.64
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0014.29177.5025502550-0.78
Ranaghat(WB)3.20NC94.40370037004.23
Kosikalan(UP)3.10-35.42229.5025652530-2.10
Baberu(UP)2.6044.4464.1023202345-
Imphal(Man)2.40NC50.0049004900-
Anandnagar(UP)2.20-12232.20244524506.30
Charra(UP)2.0066.6758.20253025401.20
Kishunpur(UP)2.00-33.33212.0018001800NC
Balarampur(WB)1.820.5532.6626002580-2.62
Gadaura(UP)1.8080587.102300230015.00
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.60-11.1153.2025652545-0.19
Khair(UP)1.5087.550.30257025704.90
Doharighat(UP)1.50NC55.50210021005.00
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC48.0042504250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC103.003000320011.11
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC116.0042004200-16.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC117.00420042005.00
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00NC25.0048004800-
Gurusarai(UP)0.7016.6716.60245025006.52
Published on November 21, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)