Rice Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:44:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)3678.001.38118055.0023652525-
Bangalore(Kar)1982.0023.03113964.00465046508.14
Pilibhit(UP)1500.00-62.579212.50249025209.21
Hardoi(UP)400.001507740.0024002450-3.23
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC11600.0035003500NC
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)260.0044.445800.0021502040-3.37
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)251.00-502.002100-NC
Etawah(UP)210.00-46.152312.00254025503.67
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)200.0014.293530.00245024154.26
Mainpuri(UP)151.0022.763558.0025352540-7.82
Madhoganj(UP)145.00-19.893264.50232023204.04
Gondal(UP)140.0014.757590.5024602460-1.60
Puranpur(UP)140.00-204487.002600251011.11
Lucknow(UP)126.0051.813577.50245069008.89
Bindki(UP)120.00207658.00237023408.22
Bharthna(UP)120.00328.574081.00254025503.46
Naugarh(UP)115.009.524557.502520249014.55
Agra(UP)87.00-11.224443.00256025803.23
Kalipur(WB)76.00-2.562898.0024002400-
Gazipur(UP)72.00-12.26016.503160316017.04
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC3010.0029002900-7.94
Aligarh(UP)70.00-12.54345.00255025402.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)70.00-26.324500.00265526502.12
Kalna(WB)63.501.61632.5029802980-0.67
Saharanpur(UP)62.00-7.461930.50263526101.35
Azamgarh(UP)60.00NC3442.50247024709.29
Kayamganj(UP)60.00501749.002710273014.83
Solapur(Mah)52.00-14.75226.00363036605.22
Gauripur(ASM)50.0011.112761.5045004500NC
Ghaziabad(UP)50.0066.672440.00285028504.59
Khalilabad(UP)50.0011.11975.00241023909.55
Bankura Sadar(WB)48.006.671105.0025002500-3.85
Ballia(UP)45.00-252695.0023502435-2.49
Allahabad(UP)40.00-11.111825.502700268017.39
Sahiyapur(UP)40.00-42.861501.50247024709.53
Pandua(WB)40.0014.292248.0031003100-1.59
Vasai(Mah)38.00NC1631.00341033857.91
Jangipura(UP)38.005.561136.00236023503.96
Palghar(Mah)35.00-70.003200--36.00
Bhivandi(Mah)35.00133.331213.0023002150-0.86
Chitwadagaon(UP)35.0016.67379.002310235010.00
Jayas(UP)32.1061.311224.00195020600.78
Islampur(WB)32.0010.34612.0037503800-
Jaunpur(UP)30.00-23.08999.20233023302.64
Muradabad(UP)30.00-9.09896.402600259013.04
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00NC2105.00237023805.33
Dadri(UP)30.00-251483.00286028504.00
Chintamani(Kar)29.00-34.091113.002350240020.51
Lalitpur(UP)28.00-6.671612.0023702360-13.82
Raiganj(WB)28.007.69546.0036503700-
Ulhasnagar(Mah)27.008742.004750430031.94
Pukhrayan(UP)27.0028.57614.0022202340-0.89
Sitapur(UP)26.50-1.85944.00245024506.52
Bareilly(UP)26.00-69.052013.50247525007.61
Rampur(UP)26.0013.04554.50257025609.83
Naanpara(UP)25.6034.74967.002230221037.23
Nalbari(ASM)25.00127.27677.9025002500NC
Kopaganj(UP)25.00-35.91335.00247524659.27
Bahraich(UP)24.20-18.792327.70246024402.50
Saidpurhat (UP)24.00NC328.003160320061.31
Vishalpur(UP)24.00-25546.802615269014.95
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)24.00-42075.0028002800NC
Dahod(Guj)22.30-71.95703.3040004000-4.76
Devariya(UP)22.0046.671188.00245024408.65
Farukhabad(UP)21.0031.25936.502800280018.64
Karimganj(ASM)20.00-501110.0024502450-
Pratapgarh(UP)20.00-11.11197.00242524006.83
Banda(UP)20.0025276.50230023204.07
Wansi(UP)20.00-9.091018.0021102110NC
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC660.0026002600-7.14
Jafarganj(UP)19.00-58.71142.00246024654.68
Sirsaganj(UP)17.00-5.56537.0026402630-4.00
Ghatal(WB)17.0021.43479.50270026508.00
Champadanga(WB)17.0021.43695.00315031503.28
Choubepur(UP)16.80-7.181674.00244024503.83
Kolar(Kar)16.00-15.79282.005349476322.85
Purulia(WB)16.0014.29302.0026202640NC
Badayoun(UP)15.00-25818.502590258014.10
Safdarganj(UP)15.00-6.25739.00246824608.25
Mahoba(UP)13.1072.37270.3023152310-
Kannauj(UP)12.00NC491.502720270020.89
Shamli(UP)11.00NC185.0026302645-6.07
Jhijhank(UP)11.00-31.2554.0023802440-
Raath(UP)11.0057.1436.0020002000NC
Atarra(UP)10.0011.11352.00230023804.55
Mohamadabad(UP)10.00-50273.0027102700-
Kalyani(WB)10.00150198.00345034501.47
Nawabganj(UP)9.50-5479.252420246012.04
Amroha(UP)8.006093.80265026501.92
Kasganj(UP)8.00-20290.00257025601.58
Khurja(UP)8.0033.33468.3026002620NC
Mirzapur(UP)7.50-31.82376.50242023756.61
Raibareilly(UP)7.50-90.32541.002375230017.00
Auraiya(UP)7.00-93.46439.602550255014.35
Jhansi(UP)7.00-6.67159.10228522700.66
Lalganj(UP)7.00-88.33424.002000175018.34
Puwaha(UP)7.00-12.5391.20260025008.33
Etah(UP)6.0020313.50257025802.39
Badda(UP)6.0042.86161.50260025508.33
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)6.00-7.69517.0026002600-1.89
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.7014471.80310031006.16
Tamkuhi Road(UP)5.50-15.38657.40225022504.65
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-50159.5027002650-1.82
Nadia(WB)5.00-50488.0037503800-6.25
Tundla(UP)4.50-18.18248.7017002565-32.54
Kosikalan(UP)4.00-9.09246.3025202540-3.82
Buland Shahr(UP)4.00-27.27179.80264026612.13
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-12.5198.5025252525NC
Uluberia(WB)3.30-8.3345.8029002900NC
Ranaghat(WB)3.20NC100.80370037004.23
Baberu(UP)3.0015.3870.1023152320-
Muskara(UP)2.60-33.3348.20227023000.44
Imphal(Man)2.40NC54.8049004900-
Anandnagar(UP)2.20-12244.80246024654.68
Khatra(WB)2.20-18.52591.6026502650NC
Kalimpong(WB)2.2083.3342.3028002800-39.13
Gadaura(UP)2.0011.11603.702300230015.00
Ujhani(UP)1.606.6729.402520250011.01
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC111.003300320022.22
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC34.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC124.0042004200-16.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC125.00420042005.00
Charra(UP)1.00-5060.20255025302.00
Purwa(UP)1.00-5014.0021502150-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00NC27.0048004800-
Wazirganj(UP)0.80-8411.6025402650-
Dasda(Tri)0.7016.672.60265026250.76
Bishenpur(Man)0.60NC16.5040004700-
Published on November 28, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)